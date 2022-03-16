Portland investment group changes leadership as it raises $20M fund

Portland-based 3D-printed shoe company Hilos won Best In Show and the Innovative World Technologies award at the South by Southwest Pitch event this weekend in Austin, Texas. “We're so excited to have gotten to represent the Portland startup scene at this year's South by Southwest. We were part of an incredible cohort of startups and are beyond honored to have been awarded the category winner and Best in Show. We couldn't have done it without our incredible team and partners,” CEO and co-founder Elias Stahl said.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO