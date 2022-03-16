ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland investment group changes leadership as it raises $20M fund

By Malia Spencer
 3 days ago
Portland Seed Fund has raised $7 million of a targeted $20 million Fund IV,...

Real estate Leads - March 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Portland-area tech company inks big new lease in Israel

Vancouver-based ZoomInfo inked a big new lease for its research and development operations in Israel. The company signed a lease for 180,000 square feet in the city of Ra’anana, just north of Tel Aviv. It will take the top nine floors, and part of the rooftop of a 30-story building in a new office campus called Infinity Park, the company said in a news release. It intends to move into the new space in spring 2023.
BUSINESS
Vancouver exec named Sam Blackman Award winner by TAO for 2022

The Technology Association of Oregon named ZoomInfo founder and CEO Henry Schuck this year’s Sam Blackman Award winner. The annual award honors executives from Oregon and Southwest Washington who not only lead their companies to success but also show industry leadership and positive community impact. The award was named for Blackman, who co-founded Elemental Technologies and was CEO of that company leading its growth and community investment and eventual sale to Amazon Web Services.
VANCOUVER, WA
Here are the most in-demand Oregon jobs in a record year for hiring

Hiring in Oregon came roaring back in the second pandemic year, but employers report struggles hiring for the most in-demand jobs. Job vacancies hit a record number in 2021 with an estimated 97,000 openings, the Oregon Employment Department reported last month. The number of openings was 69% higher than the count in 2019, at the end of a long period of economic growth and just before the pandemic froze hiring, according to the OED analysis.
OREGON STATE
Portland footwear startup wins Best in Show at SXSW

Portland-based 3D-printed shoe company Hilos won Best In Show and the Innovative World Technologies award at the South by Southwest Pitch event this weekend in Austin, Texas. “We're so excited to have gotten to represent the Portland startup scene at this year's South by Southwest. We were part of an incredible cohort of startups and are beyond honored to have been awarded the category winner and Best in Show. We couldn't have done it without our incredible team and partners,” CEO and co-founder Elias Stahl said.
PORTLAND, OR
Months after a successful crowdequity round Portland software maker snags Series A

Less than a year after raising a crowdequity round, Portland software maker Customer.io is back with another funding round, this time featuring venture investors. In a blog post Tuesday, Customer.io founder and CEO Colin Nederkoorn outlined the new round that was led by Spectrum Equity and included existing investor Oregon Venture Fund. As a result of the deal Spectrum Managing Director Pete Jensen is joining the company board.
PORTLAND, OR
Introducing the Portland Inno Madness Bracket

Our Portland Inno Madness competition is here. Now in Round 2, we've got 16 remaining local startups vying for the title of 2022 Inno Madness champion. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in? Whether you believe in one mission or product slightly over the other or would prefer to back a more established company versus an early-stage startup, how you answer that question is entirely up to you. The bracket is designed to shine a spotlight on innovative local businesses.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

