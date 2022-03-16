ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Lauren unveils new collection in partnership with Spelman and Morehouse

By Neda Ulaby
 3 days ago
A young woman in a powder blue sweater glances up dreamily from a book she’s perusing on a pristine campus lawn. Four impossibly strong-jawed college men pose jauntily against an autumnal landscape, one with argyle socks showing off a well-turned calf. These images and aesthetics are the sort...

Vogue Magazine

A New Collection From Ralph Lauren Salutes the Stylish Legacy of Two HBCUs

Two summers ago, when companies across the country were urged to reexamine their approaches to race, representation, and inclusivity at every level of operation, Ralph Lauren made a series of commitments. Many related to the brand’s recruitment process and the makeup of its leadership teams, to fostering dialogue and facilitating understanding—but one particular action step had more philosophical underpinnings. “We will examine how we portray the American Dream—in the stories we tell, the creators we champion, the faces we elevate, the families we hero, and the media partners we support,” wrote Lauren and Patrice Louvet, the president and CEO of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, in an open letter to their staff. In 2020, WASP-ish whiteness was no longer a suitable shorthand for American achievement.
