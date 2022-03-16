Michigan women enter NCAA Tournament at hoops program's peak

BATON ROUGE – March Madness was alive and well Saturday in the PMAC as No. 3 LSU took down No. 14 Jackson State, 83-77, in a game that featured multiple twists and turns. The Tigers won their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014. LSU will matchup with Ohio State on Monday with time and television still […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Alexus Dye scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the fourth-seeded Tennessee Lady Vols held off No. 13 seed Buffalo 80-67 to remain perfect opening an NCAA Tournament on their own floor. Tennessee improved to 24-0 in the first round at home. The Lady Vols’ first game here since 2018 […]
When Yolett McPhee-McCuin learned her team would be facing South Dakota in Friday’s first round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament there was a sudden sense of calm that came over her. The fourth-year head coach at Ole Miss knows the coach who will be standing on the sideline...
Kendall Fritz threw a three-hit shutout and Abbie Orrick hit her fourth home run of the season as Texas Tech beat Northern Colorado 3-0 Saturday at the Red Raider Classic, its second victory of the day. Fritz (10-4) struck out five and walked two. Tech (15-12) won its seventh game...
Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was at the Cardinals camp for 2022 Spring Training. Today he reports on the Redbirds top prospects and how they are soaking in working with the current Cardinals big leaguers in hopes of joining them someday.
After each team had close first-round games, Iowa State and Wisconsin will meet Sunday for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. Iowa State (21-12) upset No. 6 LSU 59-54 on Thursday after a 23-point performance from freshman Tyrese Hunter. Wisconsin (25-7) was able to withstand a late effort from No. 14 Colgate for a 67-60 victory.
