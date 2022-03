The Cleveland Browns made wide receiver Jarvis Landry a salary cap casualty last week. Now they’re trying to bring him back into the fold. The Browns are making an effort to re-sign Landry as well as defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The possibility of a Landry return became more likely Saturday when the Browns restructured the contract of newly-acquired receiver Amari Cooper to open up roughly $15 million in cap space.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO