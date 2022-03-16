ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: S.F. Ballet crowd roars as Ratmansky unfurls exuberant ‘Seasons’ — and Ukrainian flag

By Rachel Howard
San Francisco Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory came to life at San Francisco Ballet on Tuesday, March 15, for Program Four — and that included the history in the making of our moment. At the end of “The Seasons,” a co-commission with American Ballet Theatre long delayed in its premiere here due to the pandemic, choreographer Alexei...

