Ravens free-agency tracker: C Bradley Bozeman agrees to deal with Panthers; DT Michael Pierce returns

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Welcome to the Ravens’ free-agency tracker, which will be updated throughout the offseason as the roster takes shape.

With the NFL’s new league year beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m., teams can officially announce signings and trades. Here’s a rundown of who the Ravens have signed thus far and who’s still on the open market:

Free-agent additions

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: The former Ravens starter is returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, the team announced Thursday. The deal is worth $16.5 million, according to NFL Network . The Minnesota Vikings released Pierce earlier this week after he made just eight starts in two seasons. Pierce, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and then missed nine games in 2021 with tricep and elbow injuries.

Safety Marcus Williams: The former New Orleans Saints star finalized a five-year, $70 million deal Wednesday, giving a talented Ravens secondary one of the top playmakers on the open market. Williams’ contract is worth $14 million annually, the seventh most among NFL safeties, and includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses: The Ravens on Wednesday signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal , stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line. In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have acquired an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year.

Moses, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014.

The Ravens are scheduled to hold an introductory news conference Thursday for Moses and Williams in the team’s Owings Mills facility. They will be joined by DeCosta, Ravens pass game coordinator and secondary coach Chris Hewitt and offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris.

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: After reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $35 million deal with the Ravens on Wednesday, the two-time Pro Bowl selection is not signing his deal and will remain a free agent, according to NFL Network .

Free-agent losses

Quarterback Josh Johnson: Former Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos, he announced Friday on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Johnson, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in December as starter Lamar Jackson recovered from an ankle injury, made a surprise start in Week 16 after backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for the coronavirus. In Johnson’s first start since 2018, he went 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Denver is the 14th NFL franchise that the 35-year-old Johnson has played for in his NFL career. He finished 2021 with 638 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 67.1% accuracy.

Center Bradley Bozeman: Bradley Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers , Carolina announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Cornerback Anthony Averett: Former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, Athletes First. The Athletic reported Wednesday night that it’s a one-year deal worth $4.5 million .

A 2018 fourth-round pick, Averett entered free agency coming off the best season of his career. He allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference , and had three interceptions and 11 pass defenses after combining for zero and 11, respectively, over his first three seasons.

Averett missed the Ravens’ final three games with a fractured rib, but he still finished the season as one of the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks went after him 90 times last year, fifth most in the league.

Averett was limited to 30 games over his first three years in Baltimore, struggling at times as a reserve cornerback and making a limited impact on special teams. But he impressed in training camp last year, when former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Averett had All-Pro talent. Amid an injruy-plagued season, the 5-foot-11 Averett emerged as the team’s most reliable cornerback.

He’s the second cornerback to leave Baltimore this season, after the Ravens released nickelback Tavon Young last week.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson: After 23 games in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, the 6-6, 263-pound Tomlinson played 26% of the offensive snaps while receiving Pro Football Focus’ second-highest run-blocking grade among 70 qualifying tight ends.

Still unsigned

Running back: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman

Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins

Tight end/fullback: Patrick Ricard

Offensive line: OT David Sharpe

Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis

Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee

Inside linebacker: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Otaro Alaka

Cornerback: Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, Khalil Dorsey

Safety: DeShon Elliott

Other notable moves

  • Quarterback Joe Flacco , the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who played 11 seasons with the Ravens, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to ESPN . Flacco, a New Jersey native who will back up 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, has started five games for the Jets over the past two seasons.
  • Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue , a former Maryland star who spent half a season with the Ravens in 2020 after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ngakoue, 26, had 10 sacks with the Raiders last season after signing a two-year, $26 million deal.
  • Tight end Hayden Hurst , the Ravens’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agency EnterSports Management . The deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1 million that can be reached with incentives, according to Pro Football Network . Hurst caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being acquired for a second-round pick.
  • Long snapper Morgan Cox , who spent 11 years with the Ravens as part of the special teams’ so-called “Wolfpack” alongside kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, agreed to a one-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.
  • Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. , who was traded from the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a package of draft picks, was designated with the franchise tag, which is worth $16.6 million. Brown, 25, is expected to receive a long-term contract extension from Kansas City before the July 15 deadline.
  • Tight end Maxx Williams , a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, re-signed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network .
  • Wide receiver Breshad Perriman , a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN .
  • Cornerback Darious Williams , who played three games with the Ravens in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network .
  • Quarterback Tyrod Taylor , a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011 who spent for seasons as Flacco’s backup, is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $17 million with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network .
  • The Miami Dolphins signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to ESPN . Mostert played seven games with the Ravens during his rookie season in 2015, mostly on special teams, after going undrafted out of Purdue.

Key dates

March 27-30: Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas.

