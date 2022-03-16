ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved PBS show coming to the El Paso Plaza Theatre

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Won’t you ride along with me?” Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! is coming to the Plaza Theatre in El Paso, Friday, April 1, 2022.

This is the live version of the Emmy-Award winning PBS show, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

In this whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive and exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences.

The live show features new songs as well as fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

The Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country. The popular tours have visited more than 120 cities and played more than 200 shows across the United Sates and Canada.

The top-rated Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers’ landmark social-emotional curriculum.

Through imagination, creativity and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series, the 2019 Parents’ Choice Gold Award for Television, and the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval.

Apps, games, activities, and more from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

Join Daniel, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends when they come to your Neighborhood!

Tickets start at $29.00 (plus service fees) and are on-sale now at www.ticketmaster.com . A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.

