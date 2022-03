College basketball, as the saying goes, isn’t about the name on the back of the jersey. Well, sometimes it’s not exactly about the name on the front, either. When the New Mexico State men’s basketball team takes the floor against UConn Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the 12th-seeded Aggies aren’t expecting their opponents from Storrs to be uneasy when reaching the words across their opponents’ chests.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO