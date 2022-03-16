ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man carjacked at knifepoint in Teralta neighborhood

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5JuU_0ehL4KSq00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for two men who carjacked a man at knifepoint in the Teralta neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said it happened in the 4600 block of Orange Avenue around 6:39 a.m. Two men between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old approached the victim, pulled out a knife and stole his wallet and gray Ford Ranger pickup. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's truck.

SDPD said the victim was not injured and is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Ranger#Crime Stoppers#Teralta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy