Nationals' Joe Ross undergoes elbow surgery, expected to miss six to eight weeks

Joe Ross has been placed on the 60-day injured list. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals placed right-hander Joe Ross on the 60-day injured list today, in order to create roster space for their now-official signing of Sean Doolittle. Ross underwent surgery last week to have a bone spur removed from his throwing elbow, and Nats GM Mike Rizzo told reporters that the righty was expected to miss six to eight weeks of action, via NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich.

It represents another unfortunate setback for Ross, who has missed significant time over the last five seasons due to injuries. A Tommy John surgery in 2017 was the biggest issue, and Ross’ 2021 campaign was cut short in August when a partial UCL tear was discovered in his throwing elbow. The tear wasn’t quite serious enough to merit another TJ procedure, yet there was plenty of uncertainty about Ross’ status even before this latest bone spur issue emerged.

Ross had been only tentatively penciled into the Nationals rotation given his UCL concern, and now the club knows the righty will be unavailable until at least the back end of April. The Nats recently signed Anibal Sanchez, Aaron Sanchez, and swingman Erasmo Ramirez to minor league contracts, so any of those veterans could now have a clearer path to winning some starts in Washington’s rotation.