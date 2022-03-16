ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daylight saving or standard time? Which should stay permanent?

By Andrew Bracken
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rare display of bipartisan agreement on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously voted to make daylight saving time permanent. The bill still would need to be approved by the House and signed by President Joe Biden before being...

