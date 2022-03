Students of Fayetteville-Manlius High School will present the musical “The SpongeBob Musical” as their spring show. The SpongeBob Musical is the musical adaptation of Nickelodeon’s long-running animated children’s sitcom.. We find ourselves in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, inhabited by happy-go-lucky and ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge SpongeBob SquarePants and his equally quirky circle of friends and neighbors. SpongeBob’s pleasant existence is abruptly interrupted when it is discovered that Mt. Humongous, a nearby volcano, will erupt within the next 48 hours and completely obliterate Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, trying to prove to himself and the world that he is not “just a simple sponge,” resolves to save the day when everybody else has given up all hope.

MANLIUS, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO