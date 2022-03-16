ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Watch the Teaser Trailer for HBO’s ‘We Own This City’ Starring Jon Bernthal

By Jordan Rose
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first teaser trailer for HBO’s new limited series We Own This City is here, and boy does this show look good. Based on the book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops, and Corruption, the show “examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city...

G091Got1DownBmore
2d ago

hopefully they get a bunch of actors that accurately resemble all the white shirt bosses that were completely ok with what the gttf was doing as long as seizures and arrests where up and they were climbing the ranks. but as soon as it went bad they cut them loose and threw them to the wolves. you people live in fantasy land if you think this stopped at the rank of a couple sgts and officer. sad

