Freddie Freeman with the Rays? If you’re going to dream, then dream big

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Freddie Freeman won the National League MVP award in 2020 and won the World Series with the Braves in 2021. He's on the free agent market now, and rumors say the Rays might land him. [ TONY GUTIERREZ | Associated Press (2020) ]

PORT CHARLOTTE — Once upon a time, the Rays flirted with the idea of signing Bryce Harper.

This was back in 2019 when spring training was getting underway and Harper was still a free agent on the open market. There was no chance the Rays would come close to offering the $330 million over 13 years that Philadelphia ended up paying, but that’s not the point.

The Rays were spitballing a scenario where Harper did not get the mega deal he was seeking, and they might entice him with a massive one-year offer on a contending team.

Obviously, it didn’t happen that way. It’s possible it never even went beyond random musings.

So why is it relevant today?

Hello, Freddie Freeman.

The Rays have inexplicably, over the past several days, been singled out as one of the contenders for the former MVP and current free agent darling.

It sounded like the longest of longshots when the week began, but the idea started gaining traction on social media Wednesday after the Yankees (signing Anthony Rizzo) and Blue Jays (trading for Matt Chapman) made other moves that seemed to take them out of the running.

Suddenly, the Rays were supposedly left in a small group of bidders including the Dodgers, Red Sox and Padres.

“Those rumors are awesome,” manager Kevin Cash said, with a big grin.

Freddie Freeman celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros. [ ERIC GAY | Associated Press (2021) ]

Is it really possible the Rays could outbid the Dodgers when estimates have suggested Freeman was seeking a six-year deal in the $180 million range? Not even in a parallel universe.

History says the Rays do not dabble in free agents of that magnitude. They’ll often make hefty investments with their own players who remain under team control — such as Wander Franco, Evan Longoria, Kevin Kiermaier, James Shields, Ben Zobrist and Blake Snell — but not free agents.

Since Stuart Sternberg took control of the team in 2005, the most expensive free agent deal the Rays have signed was a two-year, $30 million contract with Charlie Morton. The idea is that free agents have too much leverage to drive prices up, and the Rays can’t afford to put too much money in one pot.

But is it possible the Rays could be working on a plan — a la the Harper scenario — where they are prepared to offer a jumbo-sized salary in the short term if Freeman doesn’t get the deal he wants?

I would think that’s entirely plausible.

The concept, not the actual execution.

Even if Freeman decides to go that route, it’s still difficult to imagine the Rays could outbid the Dodgers on a shorter deal. Not to mention, Freeman grew up in southern California and the Dodgers are one of the few teams with better World Series odds than Tampa Bay.

So why were the Rays getting so much love nationally in the Freeman sweepstakes? Part of it could be an industry-driven attempt to make it appear as if Freeman has more serious suitors than he does.

Not only would that help Freeman in negotiations, it would also help rival teams who want to see the Dodgers spend as much as possible on a player.

Freddie Freeman speaks during a celebration at Truist Park back in November. The Braves won their first World Series title in 26 years. Perhaps he could help the Rays win it all? [ JOHN BAZEMORE | Associated Press (2021) ]

But there’s also likely some truth in the rumors. The Rays may not have much of a chance of signing Freeman, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to be prepared if circumstances drop him in their lap.

In that sense, Rays general manager Pete Bendix and baseball operations president Erik Neander are baseball’s version of the Boy Scouts: always prepared.

“I say it all the time: I trust the guys,” Cash said. “Pete and Erik are going to do everything they can to improve our club. And I agree with what Erik said at the press conference yesterday, we’re fortunate that we’re setting that bar pretty high because we’re so talented as is.”

Usually, when it comes to big contracts, the Rays do more subtracting than adding. Even a team-friendly deal can be bartered to bring back more value down the road.

So enjoy the Freeman rumors while you can. They’re not likely to last.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Council should confirm Tampa police chief Mary O’Connor | Editorial

This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. The Tampa City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on Mary O’Connor, Mayor Jane Castor’s selection for chief of the Tampa Police Department. O’Connor’s vision for policing is largely unknown, and the flawed process surrounding her appointment was both needless and damaging. Still, O’Connor is unquestioningly qualified to serve, and the mayor’s confidence in her brings added significance, given that Castor herself is a former Tampa police chief. The council should approve the appointment and work with O’Connor on making a strong, fresh start.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

COVID medical innovations leave behind people with disabilities

Divya Goel, a 35-year-old deaf-blind woman in Orlando, Florida, has had two telemedicine doctors’ appointments during the pandemic. Each time, she was denied an interpreter. Her doctors told her she would have to get insurance to pay for an interpreter, which is incorrect: Under federal law, it is the physician’s responsibility to provide one.
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top golfer Nelly Korda recovering from blood clot in her arm

BRADENTON — Top-ranked American and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda has a blood clot in her arm and is home seeking treatment. Korda, the No. 2 player in the women’s world ranking, posted on her social media accounts that she was in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday for a commercial shoot when her arm felt as though it was swelling following a routine morning workout.
BRADENTON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

