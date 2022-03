It’s not an uncommon occurrence for the works of Black American artists to be stolen by white artists (ethnicity aside)– think Jennifer Lopez and Pat Boone. Now, producer-extraordinaire Missy Elliott can be added to the list with a caveat– she got the money she was owed. One of the artists in the lawsuit thought it was a bright idea to come for her in a Spanish-language interview, and his fans harassed the “Lose Control” singer on social media.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO