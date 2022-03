Last night Roxanna Gapstur, the President of the WellSpan Hospital, gave Costa Academy a gift of $75,000. Mike Ross, President of Franklin County Area Development Corp. said, “While Covid affected every industry sector, no industry sector has struggled to recruit and retain employees more than hospitality employers, particularly restaurants. The Costa Academy mission is to educate and professionally train individuals for food service careers. WellSpan’s support of the mission with its $75,00 contribution will help ensure the long-term success of the Costa Academy. The contribution could not have come at a better time as the Academy its preparing its post-pandemic student recruitment strategy.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO