Mo McRae and David Oyelowo on 'A Lot of Nothing', One-Shot Openers, and Conversation Starting Films

By Therese Lacson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his feature debut, Mo McRae directs and produces a thrilling and chaotic film called A Lot of Nothing. To anyone in the world, James (Y'lan Noel) and Vanessa (Cleopatra Coleman) would seem like the picture of a perfectly happy couple. Married, successful in their careers, and living comfortably, they seem...

The Hollywood Reporter

'A Lot of Nothing': Film Review | SXSW 2022

The black squares were not the first sign of the anxiety, but they were the most obvious. What began as a symbol of solidarity from music industry artists and executives quickly mushroomed into an unwieldier movement. In the days following #BlackOutTuesday, these boxes cropped up on pages all over Instagram. The restrictive conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic had made it more difficult to ignore the manifestations of state violence — from inept pandemic plans to police brutality. Americans were itching to act. What exactly that entailed was tricky. For those not already tapped into community networks or unable to attend in-person...
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2': 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj Joins Cast As Drag Winifred Sanderson, Thora Birch Not Returning

Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.
Collider

David Lynch's 'Ronnie Rocket': What Happened to the Director's Unmade Masterpiece?

David Lynch is no stranger to unrealized projects. From a Marilyn Monroe biopic to a comedy about three men who used to be cows living in northern Los Angeles, the surrealist director has enough unmade films to fill an entire filmography by themselves. The reasons for their cancellations are numerous, with lack of funding being a recurring theme among them. Given Lynch’s perchance for films of a slightly more unusual nature than the typical studio affair, perhaps that should come as no surprise. Many of these projects are still surrounded in mystery, with only a few snippets of information available that often raise more questions than they answer, but none are as well documented as Ronnie Rocket. Thanks to interviews with Lynch and various cast members who were attached to the project throughout its development, in addition to multiple versions of its script floating around the internet, the film has become the stuff of legend amongst cinephiles. But despite numerous attempts over the period of decades to get it produced, it remains the greatest "what if?" of Lynch’s career.
Collider

7 Best Superhero Movies like ‘The Batman’ that Aren’t Marvel or DC

Few superheroes can claim a career even remotely as prolific and longstanding as the Dark Knight himself, Batman. The Caped Crusader’s live-action film career has been going strong for a little less than a century now, beginning with the 1943 serial. After that, the “Bat Train” showed no signs of stopping, featuring the goofy 1966 Adam West iteration, the unmistakably influential Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher films, the grounded and realistic Dark Knight trilogy, and most recently Bruce Wayne’s team-up heavy appearances in the DCEU.
Collider

The 10 Funniest Modern Family Guest Appearances, Ranked

Boasting a whopping 17 Primetime Emmy Awards, the ABC comedy series Modern Family has cemented itself as one of the world’s most beloved comedies. It’s tough to discern just one quality that makes the show and its unforgettable characters so lovable. One such quality is the slew of...
Collider

Why Luca Guadagnino’s 'Suspiria' Is a Worthy Spiritual Successor to Argento’s Original

Dario Argento’s original Suspiria is far from the first giallo to cross over and find an audience on American shores. Mario Bava, Argento’s fellow stalwart of the aforementioned Italian horror subgenre, had directed several giallo landmarks by the time Argento’s most popular film saw a release, including A Bay Of Blood and Blood and Black Lace. That said, Suspiria’s totemic cultural influence is too massive to deny. Ask any seasoned giallo-head their opinion on the film; odds are, you won’t find anything in the way of a middle-of-the-road response.
Collider

Why George Clooney Was Actually A Good Bruce Wayne

There’s a case to be made that Batman & Robin is one of the most important comic book films of all time. Joel Schumacher’s famously disastrous Batman sequel was so reviled by both fans and critics that it temporarily killed the comic book movie genre, forcing studios to take greater care in making sure their superhero films were properly handled. The film subsequently killed the Batman franchise for nearly a decade; Warner Brothers canceled plans for Schumacher’s proposed fifth installment Batman Unchained, which would have featured Scarecrow as the main villain and brought back Jack Nicholson’s Joker. It's no coincidence that when Christopher Nolan rebooted the series in 2005 with Batman Begins, the gritty tone couldn’t have been more different from Schumacher’s campy version of Gotham City.
Collider

10 MCU Villains More Powerful Than Doctor Strange (Including Scarlet Witch)

The mystic arts are a source of great power, and the (former) Sorcerer Supreme wields this magic as best of the best. Since arriving in the MCU in 2016, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has been hailed as one of the most powerful Avengers, outclassing his peers in intellect, skill, and ability time and time again.
Collider

Exclusive: ‘Inventions That Changed History’ Trailer Reveals the Story Behind Pop Culture's Most Impressive Creations

Collider is excited to premiere the new trailer for Discovery+'s newest series, Inventions that Changed History, all about the things the biggest inventions in pop culture history, big and small alike. The new series invites celebrities to discuss how much human history is determined by the inventions introduced in our lives, from famous toys to everyday objects.
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Have “A Bunch Of Surprises, Some Curveballs”

Click here to read the full article. Ted Lasso fans rejoice, Season 3 is underway. “We started [shooting] a week ago,” producer Kip Kroeger told Deadline on the PGA awards red carpet Saturday night. As for what we can expect to see of the new upcoming season, producer Liza Katzer said: “I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters.” “It’s deeper into the backstories,” Kroeger said. “You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.” “And knowing those guys there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises,...
Collider

Best Sci-Fi Shows With Only One Season

Science fiction is one of the most enduring genres of TV. It's a genre that engages with an audience by making them think about the state of the world, and where we're going. From Star Trek to The Twilight Zone to Westworld, there have been many sci-fi shows that last for years and become cultural touchstones. However, for every sci-fi show that's a certified hit, there are countless others that only lasted one season.
Collider

From 'Code Black' to 'Scrubs': Best Medical Dramas, Ranked By Believability

Sometimes, TV shows absolutely nail what it’s like to be in or around a hospital, emergency room, or specialty medical office. Some others show's portrayals feel like the realism of the environment is less important than beefing up the shock/drama that's inherent with stories like these. In other words, there’s nothing real about it. Wrong tools are being called for, wrong organs being removed, etc. And, of course, there are plenty of shows that fall somewhere in the middle; we're looking at you, Grey's Anatomy, M*A*S*H, and Nurse Jackie!
Collider

Every Season of Black Mirror, Ranked By Shock Factor

Calling all dystopian thriller enthusiasts — if you’re one of the many, you’ll love Black Mirror. Charlie Brooker’s anthology show has transformed over the years of its five-season run, reinventing the anthology genre through incredible twists and turns exploring the dark side of technology all that it entails.
WWD

Cleopatra Coleman on ‘A Lot of Nothing’ at SXSW

SXSW project: Mo McRae’s satirical film “A Lot of Nothing”. Notable past credits: “Dopesick” and “The Last Man on Earth”. Making the most of her short time in Austin, Texas: “Last night, we went to the EW party and then we went and had some barbecue at the best place. I don’t remember the name of it though, but I had everything.”
