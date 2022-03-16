ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Saves Your Fitness, Food & Mental Health

Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Kennedy sits down with former White House Chef & retired Master Sergeant of the U.S....

psychologytoday.com

Integrating Psychological Fitness to Promote Mental Health at Work

Integrating psychological fitness into organizational strategy is essential for mental wellbeing. Companies run the risk of offering topical treatments rather than effective solutions for endemic problems when offering mental health services. Human-centered management is the key to good mental health at work. Mental health is not a benefit; it’s a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Seattle teachers union demands that children be forced to wear masks in school until May because it 'brings a sense of normalcy' even after state ends mandate

Despite an order from the Washington state governor lifting mask requirements, Seattle school kids may still have to wear face coverings until spring because the teachers union says they 'bring normalcy' to the classroom. 'Future decisions on mask use within the district will be made in partnership with public health,...
EDUCATION
Daily Reflector

Kathy Kolasa: Check your sources, but nutrition, mental health are linked

COVID 19 has not gone away. Please respect those individuals who choose to continue to wear masks. Eat healthy, strive to maintain a healthy weight, be physically active to ward off all types of infectious and non-infectious diet-related diseases. Q Recently I was introduced to a blog online discussing how...
GREENVILLE, NC
SELF

Stressful News Cycle Tips: 13 Ways to Protect Your Mental Health

Being a human with an internet connection in the 21st century means being exposed to one stressful news cycle after the other—we’re constantly inundated with headlines, images, and stories about the many newsworthy (often troubling) events unfolding around the globe. It’s true that staying informed about and connected to what’s happening around us can help us better understand and participate in the world we live in. But it’s no secret that being so plugged into the news can also be tough on your mental health—especially during particularly intense media coverage surrounding things like war and conflict, environmental disasters, political elections, mass violence, public health threats, and social calamities.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Creating a Sense of Purpose Can Impact Your Mental Health

Purpose is generally thought of as the most important thing(s) for an individual to guide their behaviors and attain their goals. Individuals who have a strong sense of purpose and meaning in life tend to have better mental health and overall well-being. Purpose anxiety relates to the anxiety and negative...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

These are the worst frozen foods for your health, experts say

Many of us head first to the frozen foods aisle when we go grocery shopping. Could this common practice be sabotaging our health? Like most things on the nutrition front, it depends. "When it comes to frozen foods, several nutrients are of major concern for heart health; salt, sugar and...
NUTRITION
Fox News

Omicron BA.2 sub-variant spreading in New York City

The BA.2 omicron COVID-19 sub-variant is spreading in New York City. According to New York State health department data, BA.2 is doubling in proportion statewide every two weeks and represents about one in 10 sequenced cases. "Between February 27 and March 5, 2022 CDC’s program for HHS Region 2 (New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX43.com

How Daylight Saving Time affects your health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday is the start of Daylight Saving Time, also known as a time to spring forward. It's when we have set our clocks ahead one hour and give up an hour of sleep in the process. While losing an hour of sleep may not seem like a big deal, experts say it can affect your health.
HEALTH
Popular Science

How to manage your mental health as traumatic events pile up

As COVID-19’s Omicron variant waned and we took a second to catch our breaths, another anxiety-inducing and devastating event began: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. People in the area have suffered unspeakable traumas while trying to hunker down or flee their home country, and the world has looked on in terror and exhaustion. If dealing with an ongoing pandemic and the rippling effects of an overseas war seems like too much, it’s because it is.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Central

What the New DSM-5 Updates Could Mean for Your Mental Health

The DSM-5 released updates to its diagnostic and taxonomic criteria in March 2022 as the DSM-5-TR. Codes for clinicians have been altered, which may improve the insurance claims process for certain mental health conditions. Cultural, racial, and ethnic factors, as well as gender inclusivity, have been intentionally reviewed and updated...
MENTAL HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
Wave 3

Watching war unfold can take a toll on your mental health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seeing the images and video of destruction in Ukraine, cities being bombed, civilians being attacked, pregnant women being carried out of broken buildings can take a mental toll. The thought of war, even if it’s in a distant country, can lead to fear and anxiety. It’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Fox News

Moderna requests EUA for a second COVID-19 booster

Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, according to a recent New York Times report. The company requested that the booster be considered for all adults in order to enable the Centers for Disease Control and...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

