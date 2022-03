England need a glut of quick runs and 10 West Indian wickets on the final day in Barbados as they look to turn a meandering match into a memorable win.The first Test of the series flattened out into a lifeless draw as England fell six wickets short on day five in Antigua, and they will need to move fast and decisively to avoid the same fate in Bridgetown.Kraigg Brathwaite produced a mammoth defensive effort to leave the tourists racing against the clock, making 160 in 11 hours and 51 minutes. After taking 489 deliveries to bowl out the home captain...

