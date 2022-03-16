Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. Billed on the flier as "a funky ass dance party," this show doubles as a birthday celebration for Detroit designer (and Marble Bar regular) Katie Peters of Streetheart. The night's lineup is chock full of hip-hop, house, and funk, including Tall Black Guy (Detroit), Buscrates (Pittsburgh), Selecta (Pittsburgh), and Dez Andres (Detroit). "Top tier producers and your favorite DJ's favorite DJ," Peters tells us via Instagram DM. She would know! �—Lee DeVito.
