Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo members of Greta Van Fleet have fallen ill, which has forced the band to postpone two shows this week on their current tour that features special guests Rival Sons. Greta...

loudersound.com

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka hospitalised with pneumonia

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka has been hospitalised with pneumonia. The news comes a day after the band cancelled two shows in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan, after singer Josh Kiszka and brother Jake were both taken ill. The band had completed three dates in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Saginaw, part of a five-date run of shows in their home state as a prelude to their Dreams In Gold Tour.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Oakland Press

Greta Van Fleet comes home for week of Michigan shows

As the saying goes, you can take the boys out of, in this case, Michigan. But you can’t take the Michigan out of the boys. So while the four members of Greta Van Fleet — three of them brothers — may reside in Nashville these days, their hearts are firmly planted back in the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Rival Sons
KTVZ

Greta Van Fleet fans brave weather to camp out for hometown concert

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Fans are already lined up outside of the Dow Event Center despite the cold to see mid-Michigan natives Greta Van Fleet live in concert. Brooke, a fan from Fort Wayne, Indiana and her friend Ayumi from Los Angeles, California have been camping out at the center since 5:00 p.m. on March 12.
MUSIC
MetroTimes

Greta Van Fleet tour Michigan, Detroit hip-hop on 313 Day, the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara,’ and more

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. Billed on the flier as "a funky ass dance party," this show doubles as a birthday celebration for Detroit designer (and Marble Bar regular) Katie Peters of Streetheart. The night's lineup is chock full of hip-hop, house, and funk, including Tall Black Guy (Detroit), Buscrates (Pittsburgh), Selecta (Pittsburgh), and Dez Andres (Detroit). "Top tier producers and your favorite DJ's favorite DJ," Peters tells us via Instagram DM. She would know! —Lee DeVito.
DETROIT, MI
101.9 The Rock

Win Greta Van Fleet Tickets Exclusively on The Rock App

Here's how to win a pair of Greta Van Fleet tickets with The Rock App for the show on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Bangor at Cross Insurance Center. We’ll send a code word on the app, Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time). Call the Rock line directly as soon as you get it. Here’s the number 207-764-7625.
BANGOR, ME

