Premier League

1-point gap: Liverpool closes on City with 9th straight win

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool hasn’t been this close to Manchester City in three months. The gap is down to one point in a Premier League title race that looks set to go down to the wire after Liverpool’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday. That’s nine straight league wins for...

WVNews

Atlético wins 1-0 at Rayo, Osasuna player helps Ukraine

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atlético Madrid extended its hot streak with a 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league after Koke Resurrección scored the second-half winner in Saturday's capital derby. After an international break, Atlético will play Alavés before starting its quarterfinal matchup in the...
SOCCER
WVNews

MATCHDAY: Madrid-Barcelona in 'clásico'; Liverpool in FA Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid will try to overcome the absence of Karim Benzema when it hosts fierce rival Barcelona and its revamped attack. A leg injury has ruled Benzema out of the game against a Barcelona side that is a full 15 points adrift in the Spanish league standings but eager to end a run of six straight “clásicos” without a victory. Benzema leads the competition with 22 goals. While Madrid will look to Vinícius Júnior to lead the attack without its top scorer, Barcelona will deploy a front line full of reinforcements from the January transfer market. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres have combined for 12 goals since arriving at Camp Nou. Second-place Sevilla trails Madrid by 10 points before it hosts Real Sociedad. Sevilla must win and hope Barcelona beats Madrid to inject some life into the title race. Villarreal visits Cádiz after eliminating Juventus from the Champions League, Real Betis plays at Celta Betis, and relegation-threatened Mallorca is at Espanyol.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

Osimhen scores another brace in Napoli comeback win

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored twice and Napoli came back from a goal down to beat visiting Udinese 2-1 and pull level with AC Milan atop Serie A. Milan was playing at Cagliari later Saturday. After Gerard Deulofeu had given Udinese an early advantage, Osimhen equalized after the...
SOCCER
WVNews

Giroud back in France squad after Benzema withdraws

PARIS (AP) — AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud has been called up to France's national squad for upcoming friendly matches as a replacement for the injured Karim Benzema. The French football federation said Saturday that Benzema has been ruled out because of a left calf injury. As part of...
UEFA
Pep Guardiola
Roberto Firmino
Diogo Jota
Jurgen Klopp
WVNews

France wins Six Nations and Grand Slam by beating England

PARIS (AP) — The French rugby renaissance has reached the next stage: Les Tricolores are the kings of Europe once again. France won the Six Nations for the first time in 12 years after beating England 25-13 to complete the Grand Slam on Saturday. And it was achieved in...
RUGBY
WVNews

American Justin Che makes Bundesliga debut for Hoffenheim

American defender Justin Che made his Bundeliga debut Saturday, entering in the 77th minute of Hoffenheim's 3-0 loss at Hertha Berlin. The 18-year-old from Richardson, Texas, has dual U.S. and German citizenship and has played for the American under-20 team. He made his first professional appearance for third-tier North Texas...
MLS
WVNews

Norris 4 clear and seeking 1st Euro tour title at Steyn City

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shaun Norris opened a four-shot lead after three rounds of the Steyn City Championship on Saturday, putting the South African in prime position for his first European tour title. Norris shot 5-under 67 and moved to 23 under par overall at low-scoring Steyn City, where players...
GOLF
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Manchester United#Uk#Arsenal
The Independent

England eye quick runs and wickets – look ahead to day five of the second Test

England need a glut of quick runs and 10 West Indian wickets on the final day in Barbados as they look to turn a meandering match into a memorable win.The first Test of the series flattened out into a lifeless draw as England fell six wickets short on day five in Antigua, and they will need to move fast and decisively to avoid the same fate in Bridgetown.Kraigg Brathwaite produced a mammoth defensive effort to leave the tourists racing against the clock, making 160 in 11 hours and 51 minutes. After taking 489 deliveries to bowl out the home captain...
SPORTS

