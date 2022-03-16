ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Alex Lees hits the snooze button instead of the ball with England's newest opener scoring at an even SLOWER rate than the dropped Dom Sibley... as his innings of just 30 from 138 balls raises questions

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

At lunch on the first day of the second Test in Barbados, the cricket world was divided into two camps. The first thought Alex Lees was scoring slowly, the second very slowly. The debate was livelier than much of the morning’s play.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be too harsh. Not every England opener in the post-Alastair Cook era has survived two whole hours, and Lees needed to establish credentials after his debut in Antigua brought scores of four and six.

The pitch was slow, the bowling accurate. Another failure, and the wheel of fortune that seems to determine England’s top order these days might have cranked into action once more. Anyway, aren’t openers supposed to take the shine off the new ball? So, yes, there was mitigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqDwK_0ehKzguD00
Alex Lees scored very slowly for England with the debate over his scoring livelier than the play

Still, it was tempting to wonder what Dom Sibley must have made of the progress.

In August, against India at Trent Bridge, he batted through the first morning for 18 not out – the fewest by an England opener in a complete pre-lunch session since Chris Smith’s 12 against Pakistan in Karachi in 1983-84. Sibley was dropped after the next Test.

At lunch in Bridgetown, Lees had an even more stately 16 from 93 balls, having raced to seven from his first 17. Treating half-volleys with suspicion, he needed 85 deliveries to move from 10 to 20.

His off-driving was compact, but otherwise he reserved aggression for the rankest long hop. It was a good job England’s huge travelling support were in holiday mood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfXoS_0ehKzguD00
Lees' approach may work out well in the long run, and he is far from one-paced with the bat

This approach may prove fine in the long run, especially if Joe Root continues to flourish on his return to No 3, and Dan Lawrence to impose himself at No 4. Besides, it’s not as if England weren’t warned: in their warm-up game against a West Indies Cricket Board XI, Lees ground out 65 in 71 overs.

And yet, despite all this, he is far from one-paced. During the summer, only Graham Clark – his opening partner at Durham – made more runs in the 50-over Royal London Cup than Lees’s 562 at 70, with a strike-rate of perfectly respectable strike-rate of 87.

His T20 career record, too, is not to be sniffed at: 1,350 runs at nearly 29, with a strike-rate of 121. These are hardly the numbers of a blocker.

County cricket, though, is one thing – especially in a Royal London Cup filled with youngsters while the big boys were away at the Hundred. Test cricket is quite another, as Lees has learned at the earliest opportunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIFMM_0ehKzguD00
However, it was tempting to think about what the dropped Dom Sibley made of the situation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Niljy_0ehKzguD00
These are early days for Lees, but he has become an object of fascination for England already

In Antigua, he was twice out leg-before to Kemar Roach, who over the last few years has been a handful for left-handers from round the wicket. In Barbados, Lees responded by opening his stance a touch – the response of a player willing to adapt.

As Root has pointed out, his former Yorkshire team-mate has matured. At Headingley, he was known as ‘the world according to’, because he had many views on a variety of subjects. A change of club probably suited everyone.

But having seen off the main threats in the West Indian attack, Lees fell in tame fashion to Veerasammy Permaul, the left-arm spinner who had match figures of one for 114 from 28 unthreatening overs in Antigua.

Staying back instead of using his height to push forward and smother the spin, Lees was lbw once more.

These are early days, and newcomers deserve every chance to make their case. So it was a shame that an innings of 30 from 138 balls encouraged questions without providing answers. Like several England openers before him, Lees has become an object of fascination before his career has even got going.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

From battling Arsenal's Bukayo Saka as a youth player to leaving Chelsea at just 14 - Michael Olise has already gone through a whirlwind rise up the ranks as the Crystal Palace star prepares to help guide his side into the FA Cup semi-finals

Michael Olise's parents had taken a wrong turn. By the time they arrived at their son’s game, with Michael in the back of the car, it was half-time and Hayes Youth were 2-0 down. When it was finished, Hayes had won and Michael had scored a hat-trick. Olise’s coach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

France win the Six Nations! Antoine Dupont and his rampant team-mates tear through England to clinch their first title in 12 years and seal a scintillating Grand Slam in Paris... with another heavy defeat piling more pressure on Eddie Jones

Begin the inquest. Place the executioners on alert. England slipped to a third defeat of the Six Nations and, as the place erupted with France’s first Grand Slam in 12 years, the noose around Eddie Jones’s neck tightened. Over the next few weeks, the RFU must decide whether...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Blow for tier-two counties as finishing positions in this season’s County Championship will determine where teams play in any revamped structure

Finishing positions in this season’s County Championship will determine which division teams play in from next year in any revamped domestic structure. The news, broken to directors of cricket recently, appears to deny this year’s Division Two teams the chance to play in the top tier of any new-look, first-class competition.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Olympic hero and cycling coach Sir Dave Brailsford is sounded out by Andrew Strauss to join a panel of experts and help shape the future of English cricket

Sir Dave Brailsford has been sounded out to join the high-performance review team that will help shape the future of English cricket. Brailsford, 58, is a serial winner as a coach in cycling, overseeing Olympic golds and Tour de France titles with Great Britain and Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers, and drawing admiration from Sir Andrew Strauss as a result.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dom Sibley
Person
Kemar Roach
Person
Dan Lawrence
Daily Mail

'I need more protection!': Bukayo Saka calls on Premier League referees to provide more safety to players after boldly claiming rivals are 'trying to kick me' following a tough afternoon in Arsenal's win at Aston Villa

Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka has asked referees to give him more protection after he limped out of Saturday's 1-0 win at Aston Villa having earlier scored the winning goal. Saka is becoming the recipient of heavy treatment as his reputation grows and Villa defender Tyrone Mings was booked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Two more former coaches join legal fight with Yorkshire following the mass cull of staff in the wake of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Yorkshire have been served with two more employment tribunal claims as they prepare for legal cases that could cost the crisis club millions. Former bowling coach Richard Pyrah and strength and conditioning coach Ian Fisher have been added to a preliminary hearing in Leeds on May 6 already incorporating four of their ex-colleagues.
U.K.
Daily Mail

England will take a lead of 136 runs into the final day of their second Test against the West Indies... as the match trundles along towards a dull draw after Kraigg Brathwaite's mammoth 489-ball innings

This miserable pitch and most of the England fans who have travelled to this cricketing cathedral in their thousands had fallen asleep by the time Jack Leach finally turned a ball past the outside edge of Kraigg Brathwaite’s bat and hit his off-stump. It was a rare bright moment...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket#Cricket World Cup
Daily Mail

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins an emotional women's high jump gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships after driving three days from her war-torn homeland to compete in Serbia

Three weeks after hiding in a cellar as bombs exploded around her home in Dnipro, the Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the tale of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade by taking the gold medal on Saturday. After taking the title with a 2.02m clearance, the 20-year-old revealed it...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Celtic 4-0 Ross County: Ange Postecoglou's side go six points clear of Rangers and edge closer to the Scottish Premiership title thanks to Giorgos Giakoumakis' hat-trick

Giorgos Giakoumakis bagged a successive Parkhead hat-trick as Celtic moved six points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 4-0 rout of 10-man Ross County. A double from the Greece striker and a counter from fellow attacker Daizen Maeda preceded the dismissal of Kayne Ramsay for a foul on Tom Rogic, with all this drama taking place in the first 28 minutes.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

France look like world champions in waiting after calling a ceasefire in the club versus country row... it is time for the RFU to sit up and take note to save England's future

The French Revolution is celebrated all over the landmarks of Paris and the current one could be celebrated back here at the Stade de France next season. France have finally got their act together and they have a proper team. From the president Bernard Laporte downwards through coach Fabien Galthie and his Antoine Dupont-inspired team, the French are starting to get things right and the RFU should take note.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Mason Mount says Chelsea 'let our football do the talking' in front of just 700 Blues away fans amid recent turmoil at the club... but the midfielder concedes their Wembley form 'has not been the best' after booking FA Cup semi-final spot

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount insisted that his side let their football do the talking as they dispatched of Middlesbrough to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Blues prevailed with a 2-0 victory at the Riverside Stadium, with Mount setting up the first goal for Romelu Lukaku before Hakim Ziyech doubled the lead with a fine strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'My family suffered abuse. I don't want another player to go through that': Willy Caballero is trying to stamp out social media trolls as the Southampton shot-stopper prepares to face former club Man City for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals

Playing football, in his own words, is the only thing Willy Caballero can do well. When he is it makes him a better father, husband and friend. It is why plans to retire at the end of this season are being reconsidered after Southampton gave him the chance to continue his career beyond his 40th birthday when he was previously preparing to hang up his gloves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Josh Warrington looks to recapture the IBF featherweight world title he vacated last year as he takes on veteran champion Kiko Martinez, who he beat back in 2017: Everything to know ahead of the fight

Josh Warrington will look to regain the IBF featherweight strap he vacated last year as he takes on veteran Kiko Martinez, who he already holds a win over, next week. The Leeds Warrior, undefeated at the time, gave up his strap in search of an eagerly-anticipated bout against then WBA champion Xu Can, with the IBF instead ordering a bout against Kid Galahad, who he'd previously beaten.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea legend John Terry confirms he is leading a £250MILLION consortium called True Blue looking to buy a 10 per cent stake in the club... with bid allowing supporters to buy fan tokens for more than £100 in exchange for voting rights

John Terry has entered the Chelsea ownership race by confirming he is fronting up a £250million consortium looking to buy supporters a 10 per cent share in the club. The former skipper and Chelsea legend is leading the True Blues Consortium, which plans to allow fans to buy a stake in the club for as little as £100.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I always wanted to go to Wembley': Jurgen Klopp says he has never disrespected the FA Cup as he prepares for his first quarter-final in his seventh season as Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp is about to participate in his first FA Cup quarter-final but the German insists his previously poor record is down to tough draws and having a thinner squad rather than disrespecting the competition. Even with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and Mo Salah a major doubt, Klopp can name a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy