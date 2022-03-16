Kris Bryant signing blockbuster 7-year, $182 million deal with Colorado

The New York Yankees offseason has been a puzzling one to say the least. The Yankees entered the offseason as the favorites to land multiple big name free agents. Players such as Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, Trevor Story, and more were all linked to the team. Instead, they displayed a hesitancy to make any major moves on the open market and watched the marquee players sign elsewhere with the exception of Story, who is still a free agent market as of this story’s writing. However, the offseason has been a disappointment for the team for more reasons that simply missing out on free agents. Rather, the Yankees were absolutely fleeced by the Minnesota Twins in their recent trade to acquire Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa for Gary Sanchez and Giovanny Urshela.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO