ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeff Garlin slammed by ‘The Goldbergs’ co-star who said he didn’t ‘want to be there’

By Eric Hegedus
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6jHL_0ehKz4dy00
Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin appear in an episode of the ABC series "The Goldbergs." ABC via Getty Images

“The Goldbergs” actress Wendi McLendon-Covey has slammed her former co-star Jeff Garlin, who abruptly departed the ABC sitcom last year while still filming its ninth season.

McLendon-Covey, 52, derided the 59-year-old actor as not wanting “to be there” on set to film scenes and suggested he would want to leave “mid-scene.” She shared her opinions in response to a tweet by freelance journalist Noel Murray, who suggested the series should either kill off Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, or should get canceled entirely, rather than repurpose already-shot footage in an attempt to make scenes gel.

“They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill off Jeff Garlin’s character because the workarounds they’ve been using this season ain’t working,” Murray wrote, adding a clip of a wedding scene that appeared heavily edited.

His tweet brought a sharp response from McLendon-Covey.

“Thanks for the great suggestion Noel!” McLendon-Covey shaded right back before alluding to Garlin’s alleged disinterest appearing in the sitcom. “This season threw us for a loop because a.) it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season.”

She concluded her retort: “We’re doing our best.”

McLendon-Covey and ABC both declined to comment through representatives when contacted by The Post, which has also reached out for a statement from Garlin.

Variety previously reported that the series would repurpose off-camera dialogue, unused takes and other footage of Garlin, as well as include the actor’s stand-in — shown from the back — in group scenes.

Garlin exited the series last year following allegations of misconduct and “abusive” behavior on set.

“He is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive,” an anonymous “Goldbergs” employee told Deadline in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mkhN_0ehKz4dy00
Jeff Garlin appears in a cast photo for “The Goldbergs” along with Hayley Orrantia, George Segal, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile.

He previously admitted in a Vanity Fair interview that he was the subject of a human resources probe into allegations over a three-year period, but he also claimed that he “was not fired” from the show.

“It’s always the same thing. It’s about me and my silliness on set. They don’t think it’s appropriate. I do. That’s where we’re at. I’ve not been fired because of it. We just think differently,” he said during the Vanity Fair interview.

Cast and crew were reportedly ruffled by Garlin’s allegedly demeaning language, which Garlin himself didn’t seem to understand.

“I gotta be honest with you. I don’t even know how to respond to that, because as a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say I, all I can say is, I’m sorry. Okay? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find it terribly confusing and untrue,” he told the publication, adding that he believed, “whoever it is that feels this way has it out for me.”

Garlin also said he’s “a person who hugs for sure” in response to allegations that show staffers also were even upset with his penchant for doing that.

“And it’s quick hugs, but I didn’t realize that anyone was feeling — so if you want to write that story, that’s a true story. It puts the onus on them to say something, and I would gladly respect anyone who said, ‘Please don’t hug me. I don’t feel comfortable.’”

In the previously mentioned Twitter thread that drew McLendon-Covey’s response, she additionally replied to a remark from a commenter who wrote, “If my co-workers were trying to get me fired because of a couple of jokes I made, I wouldn’t be too excited about being there either.”

McLendon-Covey, in a reply that included a whopping 11 laughing emojis, wrote: “right. That’s definitely what happened!”

Comments / 7

Jason Totten
2d ago

This show while once watchable, has run its course and time to end it gracefully, if Murray isn't in the show it ruins it for me at least, plus how long can these people playing the kids go? They're clearly too old for this show now.

Reply
9
Mr. Hand
2d ago

Jeff is hilarious in Curb Your Enthusiasm. I never thought The Goldbergs was funny at all.

Reply
6
Related
CinemaBlend

The Goldbergs Fans Have Jokes For Days About Creepy CGI Jeff Garlin, And Star Wars Definitely Comes Up

While many network TV shows are in the throes of worrying about whether renewals are on the way — with some shows already getting the cancellation axe — ABC's The Goldbergs is just trying to making it through the end of Season 9 without giving anyone paralyzing night terrors in the form of Not Actually Jeff Garlin's patriarch Murray Goldberg. In the aftermath of the actor's ousting earlier in the season, it was revealed that Murray would still live on throughout the rest of the series by way of archival footage and digital trickery. But fans are calling the show out for such trickery being far less than magical, with Star Wars getting quick comparisons.
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

Wendi McLendon-Covey Breaks Her Silence on Jeff Garlin’s The Goldbergs Exit

Jeff Garlin may have parted ways with The Goldbergs in December, but his CGI ghost still lingers around the sitcom’s ninth season. The series star exited the show in the midst of filming last year, following an H.R. investigation and multiple complaints of on-set misconduct. Shortly before his departure, Garlin discussed the allegations in depth with Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan, insisting at the time that he had “not been fired from The Goldbergs.”
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Garlin
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray Pay ‘Tribute’ to Brian Dietzen Ahead of Show’s Return

“NCIS” stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray had a special message for fans on Instagram this week. The two actors shared a short clip from on-set, hyping up viewers for the return of “NCIS” after a few weeks off the air. Season 9, Episode 13 premieres this Monday, and it’s unlike any ordinary installment. The episode marks actor Brian Dietzen’s screenwriting debut, and Murray and Valderrama are absolutely stoked on it.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Abc#The Post
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Tom Selleck Tangles With Fellow TV Legend With Family Troubles

New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan has many friends, and they usually look very similar to television icons. In this week's episode of Blue Bloods, viewers were introduced to one colleague who looked an awful lot like Tony Danza. In "Allegiance," the Who's the Boss? star made his debut on the show as a police lieutenant caught between a rock and a hard place because his son is doing some dirty deeds.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Tobias on “NCIS”?

Season 19 of NCIS and its newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, are underway, and fans are excitedly anticipating a rare crossover special in the NCIS universe. While they are curious about the characters that will converge in this crossover, there’s also speculation about the continuation of some characters. Fans are asking what happened to Tobias Fornell in NCIS after he was MIA in recent episodes. Speculation about actor Joe Spano, who plays Tobias, leaving NCIS has been going on since last season. So fans are worried about saying goodbye to another favorite character following the departure of Mark Harmon in season 18. But fans might not have to worry about bidding farewell to Tobias just yet.
TV SERIES
Variety

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even...
MOVIES
Page Six

Page Six

85K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy