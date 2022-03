Recent reports have been all over the place for Cody Rhodes ever since it was revealed that he wasn't signed to a deal with All Elite Wrestling, and then things really got interesting after he decided not to re-sign and AEW said their goodbyes to Cody and Brandi Rhodes, two of AEW's founding members. Since then it's been thought that he would head to WWE, but recent reports have suggested that those talks had stalled a bit. A new report from PWInsider however says that is not the case and that Rhodes is actually already signed to a deal with WWE, a deal that he signed "10 to 14 days ago".

