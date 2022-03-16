ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" to Be Performed at the Oscars

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest hit song from Encanto, Disney's latest phenomenon, wasn't eligible for an award at this year's Oscars, but the track is going to have a big presence at the show nonetheless. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has been topping charts for weeks and is clearly the breakout song from Encanto....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Checks Kanye West: "As Big As You Are Is As Small As You're Acting"

There may be a lull from Kanye West's social media in recent days, but D.L. Hughley isn't quite finished with the Rap mogul. Hughley captured West's attention after the comedian spoke with VladTV about the ongoing drama involving West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Hughley stated that West is "stalking" Kardashian and said that if the rapper wasn't a billionaire but an average, everyday person, he would have been hit with a restraining order by now.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Williams’ Husband: Meet Jim Skrip, Plus Look Back At Her Previous Two Marriages

Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Williams’ current husband, Jim Skrip and her two ex-husbands, Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey II. Vanessa Williams shot up to stardom after she was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. The 58-year-old then went on to pursue a career as an actress, singer and producer. She has found success both on the stage and the screen. She has starred on Broadway in Into The Woods and Kiss Of The Spider Woman and will be returning to the stage this may in POTUS. She’s also known for her on-screen credits in Ugly Betty, Shaft and Desperate Housewives. Through it all, she has been married multiple times, which she spoke about in an essay with Glamour.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Byron Howard
Person
Angie Cepeda
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Rhenzy Feliz
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Underrated Liam Neeson Movie Debuts on Netflix Top 10

The early months of 2022 brought another in a long line of Liam Neeson action movies, which have essentially become their own subgenre at this point. That film, Blacklight, was obliterated by critics and hardly seen by anyone. Blacklight didn't work, but that doesn't mean the love of Neeson and his specific brand of action has diminished at all. One of the more underrated Neeson thrillers was recently added to Netflix and it has been making a name for itself on the streamer's lineup.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#The Academy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Live Performance#Film Star#Abc#Morereginahall#Amyschumer
Billboard

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Captures U.K. Chart Crown For Seventh Week

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (via Walt Disney) can’t be caught in the U.K. chart race, as the hit single enters a seventh week at No. 1. “Bruno,” the longest-running No. 1 this year so far, became the first original Disney cut to lead the Official U.K. Singles Chart. Encanto continues to make a big impression on the chart with “Surface Pressure” down 3-5 this week, and “The Family Madrigal” down 8-10.
MUSIC
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Drops The Hammer With Nobara

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen fan is really bringing the hammer down with some excellent Nobara Kugisaki cosplay! Gege Akutami's original manga franchise is now enjoying a whole new universe of popularity as following the successful release of the anime's first season, the franchise is now readying to take over theaters with its new movie. Fans were quickly drawn to the anime's wild world of characters who each had a major chip on their shoulders, but there was probably no better example of this dynamic than Nobara Kugisaki and her motivations in the first season of the series.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it's the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie The Adam Project.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Answers Adorable Question From Young Fan About Kissing in Movies

Ryan Reynolds has been busy promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, which hit Netflix last week. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68% critics score after 167 reviews and a 79% audience score after 1000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the new movie a 3.5 out of 5, saying it "doesn't live up to its potential," but "it's still a pleasant experience that is catered to the whole family." The movie also stars Walker Scobell as the 12-year-old version of Reynolds' character, which means the movie is a big draw for kids. Recently, we've seen some cute interactions with Reynolds and his younger fans, and a new video shared by Netflix shows an adorable moment from a recent Q&A in which a kid asks the star a hard-hitting question.
MOVIES
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Have “A Bunch Of Surprises, Some Curveballs”

Click here to read the full article. Ted Lasso fans rejoice, Season 3 is underway. “We started [shooting] a week ago,” producer Kip Kroeger told Deadline on the PGA awards red carpet Saturday night. As for what we can expect to see of the new upcoming season, producer Liza Katzer said: “I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters.” “It’s deeper into the backstories,” Kroeger said. “You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.” “And knowing those guys there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises,...
TV SERIES
Complex

Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’

Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper called out Diddy in “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” a scathing diss track in which he questioned the hip-hop mogul’s NYC roots, and accused him shady business practices: “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” Mase raps. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in April 2022

Once The Book of Boba Fett came to a close last month, the eyes of many Disney+ subscribers turned towards Marvel Studios and the upcoming blockbuster series Moon Knight. The latest Marvel TV project is also one of its most anticipated, and its premiere episodes will be arriving at the end of March. That means new episodes of Moon Knight throughout April, but the Marvel series is far from the only thing coming to the service next month.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy