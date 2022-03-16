ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the Champions League quarter-final draw? UK start time, TV channel and live stream free for draw TODAY

By Sam Street
 4 days ago
THE Champions League is into its last eight and the identities of all the participating teams are now known.

Manchester United are not among them after their limp defeat to Atletico Madrid in the last 16.

The Champions League draw is set to be made Credit: EPA

And in the upset of the round, Juventus have bowed out at the last 16 stage for the third year running after being hammered by Villarreal.

When is the Champions League quarter-final draw?

  • The Champions League quarter-final draw takes place on Friday, March 18.
  • It commences at 11am UK time.
  • It will be held at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

What TV channel is the Champions League quarter-final draw on and can I live stream it free?

The Champions League quarter-final draw is live on BT Sport 2.

Coverage commences at 10.45am.

To stream it live, head to the BT Sport website or app.

You can also stream the full draw for FREE on the Uefa website.

Which teams are in the Champions League quarter-final?

The following teams have qualified for the Champions League quarter-final:

  • Chelsea
  • Manchester City
  • Liverpool
  • Real Madrid
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Villarreal
  • Benfica
  • Bayern Munich

Which teams can play each other?

The Champions League quarter-final draw is a free format, meaning any two teams can play each other, including teams from the same country.

So, for example, Real Madrid could play Atletico Madrid or Villarreal and Chelsea could play Liverpool or Manchester City.

IN THIS ARTICLE
