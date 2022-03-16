ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

AP PHOTOS: Day 21: Ukraine war toll seen in drawing, tears

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY4kP_0ehKyrGL00

A child’s drawing hanging at a military checkpoint shows a person with a Ukrainian flag in one hand — and in the other, a large, black gun pointed at a green tank. A Ukrainian soldier wearing camouflage embraces a relative heading to Poland to flee the war. And an elderly Ukrainian woman wipes away tears during a funeral procession.

These are just a few of the images captured on Day 21 of the war in Ukraine, revealing violence, displacement and mourning. Across the country, Russia's deadly bombardment continued, even as political leaders from both sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

In the western Ukrainian city of Starychi, a crowd of people heard serviceman fire gun salutes at the funeral of Roman Mak and Mykola Mykutiuk, soldiers who were killed when Russian missiles on Sunday struck a military training base.

In Kharkiv, a woman carefully crossed a rubble-strewn street, holding for balance an umbrella in one hand, and a Ukrainian army volunteer's hand in the other.

And at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, refugees of the war looked on as a man played a piano with a peace sign painted on it.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Drawing#Ap#Ukrainian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

580K+
Followers
142K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy