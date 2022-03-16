ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Producer Charles Roven Takes ‘Uncharted’ Path Through Changing Movie Business

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofc67_0ehKyorO00

Click here to read the full article.

The strong debut of Sony Pictures’ “ Uncharted ” at the box office last month came a happy sign that moviegoing is back to normal-ish levels as families returned to multiplexes for the Tom Holland-starrer based on the PlayStation video game franchise.

Behind the scenes, “Uncharted” is also a textbook case of a movie that needed seasoned and dedicated producers to see it through a nearly 13-year journey to get made. The leader of that pack was Charles Roven , the head of Atlas Entertainment, who has been in the business of making blockbusters for a long time. Think “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Suicide Squad,” “Man of Steel,” “Wonder Woman” and more.

Roven discusses “Uncharted’s” course to the big screen — including his collaboration with producer Avi Arad — on the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business.” He also weighs in on the debate over what defines filmmaking in the streaming age.

“I  think it’s actually a wonderful time. I don’t know how long it’s gonna last. But I think it’s a wonderful time, because you’ve got the most opportunity for content creators that’s ever existed,” Roven said. “So that can’t be bad. … Nothing is perfect, but I’d certainly rather have a buoyant market than a market where you’re going, ‘Well, there’s no money to make movies. There’s no money to make TV series. There’s no money to make content.’ So I’ve been there, too. I think this is better. It has had its consequences. But it’s better.”

Atlas Entertainment is well positioned to respond to the surge in demand for high-end content because Roven is skilled in managing large-scale productions. As evidenced by Amazon’s eye-popping spending on its upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series, streamers are increasingly demanding spectacle on the screen to stand out.

“Chuck has been through the movie wars,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. “Uncharted” would not have come together without the determination of Roven, Arad and producer Alex Gartner to keep it on track despite multiple obstacles over more than a decade.

As Roven details to “Strictly Business,” the challenge of adapting “Uncharted” was finding the story and tone that felt cinematic, but was still faithful and respectful to the spirit of the video game, which has had many iterations since it was first published in 2007.

“This movie was a huge undertaking, shot all over the world, huge action set pieces and had a global pandemic to contend with while shooting,” Panitch said. “Having (Roven’s) cool, calm, experienced hand on the rudder was not only great comfort but made the work excellent.”

(Pictured: “Uncharted” producers Alex Gartner and Charles Roven, and star Tom Holland.)

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Keith Olbermann Isn’t Returning to MSNBC — and He Wants You to Know Why

Click here to read the full article. Keith Olbermann must be The Worst Person in the World this week to anyone who works for MSNBC or NBC News. The longtime sports and news personality spent Thursday afternoon producing an epic 21-post Twitter rant telling of a convoluted effort to return to MSNBC, where he once served as the linchpin of its primetime lineup. Over the course of 11 years and emails and comments sent between an array of senior NBCUniversal executives that run the gamut — from former NBCU News Group chief Pat Fili-Krushel and former NBC News Chairman Andy Lack...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield Details ‘Spider-Man’ Meme Photo Shoot: ‘Trying Not to Stare at Each Other’s Crotches’

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Garfield opened up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week about what it was like recreating the iconic “Spider-Man” pointing meme with his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. Sony Pictures nearly broke the internet in February when it announced the “No Way Home” digital release date accompanied by a photo of Holland, Garfield and Maguire’s live-action meme recreation. Garfield said the meme photo was the first thing shot on set with his fellow Spider-Man actors. “Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they...
MOVIES
Variety

Same-Sex Kiss Restored in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Following Staff Uproar Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. On March 9, LGBTQ employees and allies at Pixar Animation Studios sent a joint statement to Walt Disney Company leadership claiming that Disney executives had actively censored “overtly gay affection” in its feature films. The stunning allegation — made as part of a larger protest over the company’s lack of public response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — did not include which Pixar films had weathered the censorship, nor which specific creative decisions were cut or altered. But in at least one case, the statement appears to have made a significant difference. According to...
MOVIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avi Arad
Person
Charles Roven
Person
Tom Holland
ComicBook

Meg 2: The Trench Gets Release Date

Warner Bros. recently announced a slate of release dates for highly anticipated films, which included the confirmation that the sequel Meg 2: The Trench is set to land in theaters on August 4, 2023. The original The Meg had a long and complicated road to release, so the wait for this sequel ultimately taking five years shouldn't take audiences too much by surprise, especially given that the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire entertainment industry. Recent reports note that the film headed into production earlier this year, with the confirmation of this release date boding well for the progress on the follow-up film.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

4 DC Comics Movies Just Got Delayed, But One Is Coming Sooner Than Expected

Warner Bros. will have to wait a little longer to see if the success of The Batman rubs off on more DC Comics movies. The studio shuffled around several release dates on Wednesday, mostly involving DC Comics movies. The next live-action DC Comics movie, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam, will not open until October now.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncharted#Sony Pictures#Atlas Entertainment
ComicBook

The Adam Project: Latest Ryan Reynolds Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After breaking records with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice last year, Ryan Reynolds is returning to Netflix with yet another original film. The beloved Deadpool actor produced and stars in The Adam Project, a family sci-fi adventure directed by Stranger Things and Free Guy's Shawn Levy. Fans have been anxiously awaiting The Adam Project's debut ever since Netflix dropped the first trailer, and that wait is finally over.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Cena Gets Two Beloved Stars to Join Him in Upcoming 'Looney Tunes' Movie

Warner Bros. is developing another live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, with John Cena as the human leading the cast. His newest co-stars are Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor. James Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is an executive producer on the project.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Harvard Crimson

‘Uncharted’ Review: Stale, Predictable Take on Beloved Video Game

With intrigue, adventure, and an eye-drawing cast list, Ruben Fleischer’s “Uncharted” takes on the task of bringing a popular video game to the big screen — and the result is disappointing. The highly anticipated film showcases Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)’s recruitment of Nathan Drake (Tom...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Ridley Scott Confirmed to Produce New But "Unconnected" Alien Movie

In movie theaters, everyone can hear you scream... A new Alien movie is confirmed to be in the works, with original Alien director Ridley Scott as producer, and Don't Breathe director Fede Álvarez at the helm. Only last year it was confirmed that Noah Hawley would be delivering an Alien TV series, and now, it looks like the popular Alien franchise is set to get even bigger, with a seventh movie on the horizon.
MOVIES
Variety

Producers Guild Awards Winners 2022 (Updating Live)

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Producers Guild Awards are underway in Los Angeles, at Century City’s sparkling new Fairmont Hotel. Producers behind the year’s best in film and television will duke it out for the top guild honor, the last awards season stop before next Sunday’s Academy Awards. In the film category, Netflix leads the pack in nominations with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,“ Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” all vying for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures, named for legendary studio executive Darryl F. Zanuck.  Warner Bros....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Scream’ Sequel, Bob Marley Biopic Get Release Dates

Click here to read the full article. Ghostface will strike again. The Woodsboro Killer will return in another, as yet untitled, entry in the “Scream” franchise on March 31, 2023. It appears to have that date to itself, but it will have to contend with the second weekend of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Paramount and Spyglass Media produced the film and the most recent sequel, which served as a reboot of sorts. It went on to gross $139.5 million globally, an impressive result given that it only cost $25 million to produce. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy