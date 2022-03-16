ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The 34 Best Face Serums, According to Dermatologists

By Audrey Noble
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqBOx_0ehKynyf00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Every product in a skin care routine is important. but a face serum plays an especially crucial role in keeping your skin healthy. Packed with some of the best ingredients for your skin, serums have endless benefits and are pretty easy to incorporate into any skin care regimen.

More from WWD

But don’t just take our word for it. The experts all co-sign this. We asked board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic, Dendy Engelman , MD, board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology Marisa Garshick , MD, as well as board-certified dermatologist, associate professor and residency program director at the Loma Linda University Department of Dermatology, Janiene Luke, MD to give us a comprehensive guide to face serums for glowing skin, along with a few recommendations on which ones to use for every skin type. See what they had to say below.

What is face serum and what does it do to your face

A serum is basically magic in a bottle for your skin. It is a liquid formulation that is rife with active ingredients to treat a number of our top skin concerns, such as fine lines, hyperpigmentation, redness, and breakouts. Dr. Engelman explains that a serum’s main purpose is to deliver those active ingredients deep into the skin barrier.

The best serums for your face will be lightweight and made of molecules small enough to penetrate the skin, as opposed to a face oil, which Dr. Luke says acts more as a moisturizer for the skin to prevent water loss. If you’re unsure, check the consistency, according to Dr. Engelman, which should be thin or gel-like and never oily. Dr. Garshick adds that serums absorb easily into the skin and are best applied after cleansing but before moisturizing to ensure proper penetration.

The benefits of using a face serum

The biggest benefit to using a face serum is its ability to deliver active ingredients efficiently and effectively. Serums tend to contain higher percentages of active ingredients, explains Dr. Engelman, so they are able to better target specific skin concerns. “It has a smaller molecular size, which allows it to penetrate the skin barrier more deeply, thereby making it more effective,” she says.

What ingredients to look for in a serum depends on what skin concerns you want to treat. Common ingredients found in serums include vitamin C to protect skin from environmental aggressors, retinoids to regulate skin cell turnover and boost collagen production for smoother skin, and hyaluronic acid to help boost moisture according to Dr. Garshick. Other ingredients to look out for, she adds, are niacinamide to help with redness, hyperpigmentation , and strengthening the skin barrier, alpha-hydroxy acids, like lactic and glycolic acid, for gentle exfoliation, and beta hydroxy acids, like salicylic acid, to treat acne .

Now that you’ve read all the pros of using a serum, it’s time to find the best serums for your face. Below are the top serums for every skin concern.

Top Serums of 2022

Best for Glowing Skin

Best for Sensitive Skin

Best for Dry Skin

Best for Oily Skin

Best Vitamin C Options

Best Anti-Aging Options

Best for Acne

Best for Hyperpigmentation

Best for Combination Skin

Best Retinol Options

Best Hyaluronic Acid Options

Best Peptide Options

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP .

Best Face Serums for Glowing Skin

Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Drops

Dr. Engelman picks the Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution drops as the best serum for glowing skin. She likes that it contains a 15 percent vitamin C complex. It’s also rich in antioxidants, thanks to the Kakadu plum, to protect skin from environmental aggressors and give skin a natural radiance. Another star ingredient is tripeptide glutathione, which smooths and hydrates skin. She says it’s safe enough to use daily and recommends using it under SPF for added protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1Ki1_0ehKynyf00




Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Drops

$96


Buy Now

Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment

For glowing skin, you’ll also want to focus on ingredients that will exfoliate dead skin cells, like gentle acids. “In general, exfoliating acids can help to achieve glowing skin, as they work to eliminate dead skin cells, leaving the skin radiant and glowing,” says Dr. Garshick, who suggests looking for alpha-hydroxy acids, like glycolic or lactic acid. “Salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid, can be especially helpful for those with acne-prone skin.” To master glowing skin, she recommends the Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment because it works to exfoliate skin and improve your overall complexion by sloughing away any dullness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiZzi_0ehKynyf00




Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment

$122


Buy Now

Skinceuticals CE Ferulic

The Skinceuticals CE Ferulic is beloved in the beauty world for its instant brightening results. Its use of antioxidants is also key to getting that radiant complexion. “I love using antioxidants for an overall radiant complexion,” says Dr. Luke. “It contains potent antioxidants vitamin C and E and ferulic acid, which work synergistically to protect the skin and prevent UV-induced damage and vitamin. She adds that vitamin C “has brightening properties,” meaning that “this product can help people achieve an overall radiant glow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxYbn_0ehKynyf00




Skinceuticals CE Ferulic

$166


Buy Now

Best Face Serums for Sensitive Skin

Vichy Mineral 89 Prebiotic Recovery and Defense Concentrate

To strengthen the skin barrier, Dr. Garshick says to look for humectants, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, as well as gentle skin brighteners, like azelaic acid. Her selection is the Vichy Mineral 89 Prebiotic Recovery and Defense Concentrate . “This serum can be used once or twice per day [and] incorporates [ingredients like] Vichy volcanic water, vitreoscilla ferment, and niacinamide, to boost the skin barrier repair and soothe the skin,” she says. “When used at night, it has been shown to reduce irritation associated with retinoid use, suggesting the benefit in those with sensitive skin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTXGO_0ehKynyf00




Vichy Mineral Prebiotic Recovery and Defense Concentrate

$34.50


Buy Now

Now Foods Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum

When it comes to sensitive skin, Dr. Engelman says it’s important to find gentler alternatives. This means looking for ingredients that protect and fortify the skin barrier without causing additional irritation, like vitamin C, ceramides and niacinamide. If you’re wanting to use retinol but are a little apprehensive about potential irritation, she highly recommends the Now Foods Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum . “This serum is wonderful for sensitive skin,” she says. “It harnesses the power of plant-based retinol alternative bakuchiol to smooth, refine and reduce signs of aging without irritating skin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2OCr_0ehKynyf00




Now Foods Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum

$20


Buy Now

Best Face Serums for Dry Skin

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

Hyaluronic acid is famous for its hydrating properties and ability to hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. Dr. Engelman likes the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum because it utilizes hyaluronic acid to improve the moisture levels in dry skin. This gel-like, super light formula also contains other nourishing ingredients, like glycerin. As an added bonus, it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtJgO_0ehKynyf00




Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

$14


Buy Now

Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

Another important ingredient to banish dry skin forever are ceramides to prevent moisture loss. Dr. Garshick likes the “calming” Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum for patients with dry skin because it “works to reduce redness and supports the skin barrier without leaving the skin feeling greasy.” She adds that this serum combines ceramides with avocado extract and butter, which is rich in fatty acids, allantoin, and rice milk. “Together, they work to strengthen and moisturize the skin,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297UYl_0ehKynyf00




Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

$42


Buy Now

Best Face Serums for Oily Skin

Glo Skin Beauty Beta-Clarity BHA Drops

The key to dealing with oily skin is balancing the skin’s barrier moisture content, says Dr. Engelman. She explains that oily skin is simply that is dry, triggering it to overcompensate and go into oil overdrive. Her pick is Glo Skin Beauty’s Beta-Clarity BHA Drops . It’s made with witch hazel, glycolic acid, retinol, and salicylic acid, which she says will help even out skin’s oil production and clarify pores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rtqp_0ehKynyf00




Glo Skin Beauty Beta-Clarity BHA Drops

$54


Buy Now

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

Dr. Garshick says that patients with oily skin should opt for ingredients that will reduce excess oil production, exfoliate the skin, and unclog pores. She points to The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2% Solution to “help minimize irritation while decongesting pores and removing dead skin cells.” This serum was also recently relaunched with a new water-based formulation to further reduce any potential irritation from the salicylic acid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fu7jN_0ehKynyf00




The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

$6.50


Buy Now

Skinbetter AlphaRet Clearing Serum

“I love this serum because it has several ingredients that can help with oily, acne-prone skin,” says Dr. Luke of the mildly exfoliating AlphaRet Clearing serum from Skinbetter. “This particular serum combines a retinoid, lactic acid, salicylic acid, and other ingredients to help control sebum/oil production.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUoAF_0ehKynyf00




Skinbetter AlphaRet Clearing Serum

$54


Buy Now

Best Vitamin C Serums

SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Vitamin C can have a brightening effect on skin and even out skin’s texture. “The SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Brightening serum contains a blend of papaya, vitamin C, and yuzu lemon to help brighten and hydrate skin,” says Dr. Garshick. “With consistent use it can improve both dark spots and discoloration, improving overall skin tone while protecting the skin against free radical damage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6sFG_0ehKynyf00




SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Serum

$9


Buy Now

Vichy Liftactiv Peptide C Ampoule Serum

Dr. Luke loves Vichy’s Liftactiv Peptide C Ampoule Serum for a heavy dose of vitamin C. Made with 10 percent vitamin C, plus hyaluronic acid, peptides, and Vichy’s volcanic water (which contains 15 essential minerals), she says it helps firm the skin. You simply break open one ampoule and pat the capsule’s entire mixture all over your face and you’ll notice a glowing complexion after a couple of uses — guaranteed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0oqG_0ehKynyf00




Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoule Serum

$59


Buy Now

Skincall 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum

For Dr. Engelman, vitamin C is an essential ingredient for any skin care routine. “Everyone should be using vitamin C; it’s a super-ingredient for preventing and reversing skin damage, including signs of aging,” she says. “In addition to fighting free radical damage, vitamin C improves cell turnover and helps stimulate collagen production.” This new launch from Skincall contains 15% pure vitamin C to protect the skin from environmental aggressors, brightens skin, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332ypb_0ehKynyf00




Skincall 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum

$49


Buy Now

Best anti-aging serums

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line-Erasing Night Serum

When it comes to anti-aging, Dr. Engelman recommends looking for serums with retinol to reduce fine lines. She also says that hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides will help strengthen the skin’s barrier and prevent water loss. “I love these for both preventing signs of aging and helping make mature skin look and act younger,” she says of Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line-Erasing Night Serum .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XKef_0ehKynyf00




Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum

$92


Buy Now

Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum

The Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum has it all: Malachite, bakuchiol, glycolic acid to reveal smoother, brighter skin and protect it from future damage. Need proof? Just take a look at Jonathan Simkhai’s F/W 2022 show during NYFW. As the official skincare sponsor for Simkhai’s show, Noble Panacea provided a beauty routine including this top face serum and the Exceptional Chronobiology Sleep Mask (which was used the evening before the show) that gave the models an enviable glow as they strutted down the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WI5Km_0ehKynyf00




Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum

$253


Buy Now

DRMTLGY Needle-less Serum

Antioxidants are some of the best anti-agers around. “For someone looking to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the DRMTLGY Needle-less Serum is a great option,” says Dr. Garshick. “It incorporates a combination of key ingredients, including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, panthenol, antioxidants and more, to help smooth the appearance lines and wrinkles while also improving the overall texture of the skin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ixqv_0ehKynyf00




DRMTLGY Needle-less Serum

$69


Buy Now

Best Face Serums for Acne

Skinceuticals Blemish and Age Defense

Similar to oily skin, Dr. Garshick says that those of us who are acne-prone should reach for products that focus on unclogging pores. She lists azelaic acid, retinoids, niacinamide, and salicylic acid as some of the best acne-fighting ingredients out there. “Targeting both anti-aging concerns as well as acne, the Skinceuticals Blemish and Age Defense serum contains two percent dioic acid to reduce excess sebum and salicylic acid to unclog the pores,” she says. “[It also has] glycolic and citric acids to even out skin tone while also improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNVVM_0ehKynyf00




Skinceuticals Blemish and Age Defense

$92


Buy Now

Skinceuticals Silymarin CF

Dr. Engelman explains that beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) are known to help clear acne and prevent future breakouts. Her favorite is the salicylic acid-filled serum, Silymarin CF , to prevent blemishes and breakouts. It also protects the skin from environmental aggressors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258dtC_0ehKynyf00




Skinceuticals Silymarin CF

$166


Buy Now

Best Face Serums for Hyperpigmentation

Skinmedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum

Skinmedica’s Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum is Dr. Garshick’s go-to for hyperpigmentation, thanks to its corrective ingredients, tranexamic acid, resorcinol, and phytic acid. It will not only prevent the appearance of new dark spots, but one of its marine extract also works to strengthen the skin’s barrier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUcID_0ehKynyf00




SkinMedica 2.0 Lytera Pigment Correcting Serum

$138


Buy Now

La Roche Posay Glycolic B5 Glycolic Acid Serum

Another Dr. Luke fave is the La Roche Posay B5 Glycolic Acid Serum. This gentle exfoliator will reveal smoother and brighter skin overall, due to its formula driven by glycolic acid, tranexamic acid, and vitamin B5, which together will resolve discoloration and improve skin tone. It’s also oil, fragrance, and alcohol-free so that it works for even the most sensitive skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhoWu_0ehKynyf00




La Roche Posay Glycolic B5 Serum

$40


Buy Now

Melé Even Dark Spot Control Serum

The best ingredients to treat hyperpigmentation are vitamin C, tranexamic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid, kojic acid, glycolic acid, cysteamine, and licorice root extract, according to Dr. Garshick. Many of these ingredients, she explains, inhibit a key enzyme in the production of melanin and makes dark spots less noticeable. “The Melé Even Dark Spot Control Serum includes a combination of niacinamide, vitamin E, pro-retinol, and hydroxy resorcinol to reduce visible dark spots and discoloration,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQ89s_0ehKynyf00




Mele Even Dark Spot Control Serum

$25.99


Buy Now

Skinceuticals Discoloration Defense

Dr. Luke likes the Discoloration Defense serum from Skinceuticals. It’s filled with tranexamic acid, kojic acid, and niacinamide to target hyperpigmentation, plus it brightens skin without an ounce of parabens, fragrance or silicone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTVjx_0ehKynyf00




Skinceuticals Discoloration Defense

$98


Buy Now

Best Face Serums for Combination Skin

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0

Dr. Engelman explains that combination skin tends to be oily in the T-zone area and dry on the rest of the face, which makes it trickier to treat. “ Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0 has protective and anti-aging benefits from antioxidants, like vitamins C and E, along with balancing and brightening botanical extracts,” says, making it a great choice that can be used daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HNBG_0ehKynyf00




Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti Aging Daily Serum

$162


Buy Now

First Aid Beauty Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate

“This serum combines retinol with peptides to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” she says of First Aid Beauty’s Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate . “In conjunction with the Skin Saver Complex, which is made up of hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal, and allantoin, it soothes the skin and minimizes irritation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUkfl_0ehKynyf00




First Aid Beauty Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate

$58


Buy Now

Best Retinol Face Serums

Bliss Youth Got This Serum

Retinol is one of those superstar ingredients that come with many benefits. According to Dr. Engelman, the Bliss Youth Got This Serum is formulated with pure retinol, which she explains is the most effective form, especially when paired with amino acids, antioxidants, peptides, and squalane. It provides anti-aging benefits without any of the irritants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5nAm_0ehKynyf00




Bliss Youth Got This Serum

$23


Buy Now

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum

Dr. Luke suggests the CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum for those who want to use a retinol but also have dry or sensitive skin. Aside from retinol, it has good for you ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and cerammides to address dryness. Plus, at less than $16, it makes for one of the more affordable retinol options out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SluzN_0ehKynyf00




CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum

$25


Buy Now

Maelove Moonlight Retinal Serum

Dr. Garshick adds that retinol works to regulate skin cell turnover, which improves the skin’s texture and tone. “ The Maelove Moonlight Retinal Super Serum uses a form of vitamin A that is thought to be more effective than retinol but less irritating than a prescription retinoid, making it an effective option for those with sensitive skin who are unable to tolerate a prescription or higher potency retinol,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Bp2d_0ehKynyf00




Maelove Moonlight Retinal Serum

$36.95


Buy Now

Best Hyaluronic Acid Face Serums

Skinmedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

“This serum blends five types of hyaluronic acid to smooth, fill in fine lines and hydrate skin,” says Dr. Engelman of the HA5 Rejuvnating Hydrator from Skinmedica. “It provides immediate benefits and improves the appearance of skin over time, and I love Skinmedica’s proprietary Time Release HA so my skin stays hydrated all day long.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3gQr_0ehKynyf00




SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

$160


Buy Now

Andalou Naturals Life Boosting Serum

“This serum combines bio-designed collagen with hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and boost hydration,” says Dr. Garshick. “It also improves overall skin elasticity and absorbs easily without leaving the skin feeling greasy.” The Andalou Naturals Life Boosting Serum is also vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without gluten, GMO, parabens, synthetics, and fragrances. Pro tip: she says the best way to use hyaluronic acid is to apply to damp skin and then lock it in with a moisturizer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xH2S_0ehKynyf00




Andalou Naturals Deep Hydration Life Boosting Serum

$17


Buy Now

La Roche Posay Hyalu B5 Serum

“The La Roche Posay Hyalu B5 Serum hydrates the skin with hyaluronic acid, madecassoside, and vitamin B5, leaving it feeling soft and smooth, while also plumping it,” says Dr. Luke, who adds that you can use it by itself or used under a moisturizer for a moisture boost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ay1UH_0ehKynyf00




La Roche Posay Hyalu B5 Serum

$30


Buy Now

Kate Somerville Kx Active Concentrates Squalane + Hyaluronic Serum

Kate Somerville’s Kx Active Concentrates Squalane + Hyaluronic Serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid, squalane, linoleic acid and pro vitamin B5 panthenol,” says Dr. Luke. “It is very moisturizing and leaves skin supple and dewy.” https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NV0Xe_0ehKynyf00




Kate Somerville KS Concentrates Squalane + Hyaluronic Serum

$98


Buy Now

Best Peptide Face Serums

PCA Ex-Linea Pro Peptide Serum

Dr. Luke explains that peptides are short chains of amino acids that penetrate the skin and build important blocks of proteins — such as collagen and elastin — to maintain the skin’s structural integrity. When applied topically to the skin, they act as messengers to signal the production of collagen and enhance the skin’s elasticity,” she says. She relies on the PCA Ex-Linea Pro Peptide Serum for firm and smooth skin’s texture and improve skin’s thickness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYlo8_0ehKynyf00




PCA SKIN ExLinea Pro Peptide Smoothing Serum

$135


Buy Now

Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar

Dr. Engelman explains that peptides can also reduce the appearance of fine lines while reducing inflammation. She recommends the Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar because it contains a potent combination of peptides and other actives, which amp up collagen production.  It also has antioxidants and arnica montana, a soothing flower, which she says can be used on its own or after any in-office treatments to speed up the recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5Sq4_0ehKynyf00




Alastin Skincare Regenerating Skin Nectar

$195


Buy Now

Neocutis Bioserum Firm

Peptides are able to penetrate the skin topically because of its small size and provide a signal to the body that healing or recovery needs to take place, according to Dr. Garshick, who says the Neocutis Bioserum Firm provides the skin with “growth factors and proprietary peptides to improve the overall appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.” She recommends using it on the face, neck, and décolleté one to two times a day, followed by a moisturizer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGkxc_0ehKynyf00




Neocutis Bioserum Firm

$275


Buy Now

Disadvantages to using a face serum

There aren’t any inherent disadvantages to using a serum, says Dr. Engelman. It’s about choosing the right one for your skin type and concerns so that you don’t cause further irritation. For example, she recommends that people with sensitive skin avoid known irritating products, such as retinol and strong hydroxy acids.

Indeed, Dr. Garshick adds that irritating ingredients might lead to more redness, dryness, and sensitivity, and if your serum causes even more problems (rather than reducing them), she says to discontinue use and just skip a serum altogether.

How to Apply Face Serum

Once you’ve picked the best face serum for your skin type and what skin concerns you want to treat, it’s important to know how to use it. A skin care routine generally has several steps to layer products based on the formula’s specific consistency. A good rule of thumb is to use your lightest products first and end with your heavier creams.

Serum is meant to be used after cleansing but before moisturizing, says Dr. Garshick. But if you have an essence or toner in your routine, she says to use those on first, followed by a serum, to ensure maximum penetration of the serum’s key ingredients.

Dr. Engelman recommends applying a serum to a damp face. Depending on the product’s packaging, you’ll pump out or use the dropper to put product into your hands and rub together to distribute product evenly then gently pat the product all around your face. She says to let it set for at least a minute before you apply other skin care products on top.

Serums can also be used at different points throughout the day, according to Dr. Garshick. She says that some products, like serums with vitamin C, are designed to protect skin during the day while others, like a retinol or acid-based serum, are more beneficial for a nighttime routine.

Serums intended to calm or hydrate skin can work both during the day and night. When used at night, Dr. Garshick says you’ll wake up with healthy skin that looks and feels refreshed.

Meet the Author

Audrey Noble is an NYC-based reporter who has been specializing in beauty, culture, and entertainment topics for over six years. She was previously the beauty reporter at Allure and has held an editorial position at Vanity Fair and Refinery29. Her work can also be seen in Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, Bustle, Martha Stewart Living, and more.

Meet the Experts

  • Dendy Engelman (MD, FACMS, FAAD): Dr. Engelman is an NYC-based, award-winning, board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic, NYC. She also specializes in cosmetic dermatology and is known for her less-is-more approach.
  • Marisa Garshick (MD, FAAD): Dr. Garshick is an NYC-based board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. She’s also an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Cornell-New York Presbyterian Medical Center.
  • Janiene Luke (MD, FAAD): Dr. Luke is a California-based board-certified dermatologist and associate professor and residency program director at the Loma Linda University Department of Dermatology. She is also a leader at the Skin Of Color Society, an organization committed to educating  health care providers and the general public on dermatologic health issues related to skin of color .

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Armani Privé at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the star continued her hot streak of fashion-forward red carpet looks at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The singer-actress wore a custom white strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé, featuring sequined detailing on her chest. She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsRed Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsHow Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022 She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, both of whom also styled all her looks during her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Beauty Entrepreneur Tova Borgnine Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Pioneering beauty entrepreneur Tova Borgnine, 80, died Feb. 26. Her passing was announced on Borgnine’s social media accounts. The cause of death is not known at this time.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “With a halo of heaven, she captured our hearts, minds and senses giving us a signature that shared our beauty,” read the statement. “With an eye for detail and design her jewelry brought sparkle to each and every day. With her stories, we took a journey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Luxury Loungewear Brand Skin Worldwide Plans Men’s Expansion

Click here to read the full article. Pretty soon men will be putting on Skin Worldwide.  The luxury innerwear and loungewear brand — which includes celebrity fans like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart — is expanding into men’s basics this fall, just in time for the holidays. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'A Close Look at 'Bottega Green' “Our female customers tell us how jealous their men are that they get to wear Skin,” Susan Beischel, founder of the brand, told WWD. “I decided it was time to start...
BUSINESS
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Arden
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Best Haircut For Women With Thin Hair

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the 1 Drugstore Brand I Always Recommend for Sensitive Skin’

When you have sensitive skin, it can be really tricky to find the right skin-care products. There are tons of products out there, and even when you use something labeled "gentle" or "for sensitive skin," you can still experience irritation. When Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington DC, has a patient with sensitive skin, there's one brand she recommends time and time again—Vanicream.
SKIN CARE
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Aging Skin#Vitamin E#Skin Tone#Cosmetics#The Beauty Transformation#The Shafer Clinic#Mdcs
Esquire

The 10 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is common. It took me several years to come to terms with that fact, after I lost the bounce and fullness that characterized my coif. Reputedly, the shedding of hair is the result of age, genetics, and hormones. It is inevitable, so don’t feel bad. Male-pattern baldness, however, is a different story. You’re gonna want to consult an expert, who’ll probably prescribe finasteride and minoxidil. But if all you’re after is volume and thickening, there’s no need to ingest a daily pill or reach for the Rogaine. A great shampoo will do the trick.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Lipstick Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Following

Lipstick is (and always will be) an effective statement piece for any outfit or look. While certain lip trends will come and go with different style eras, it’s hard to find anything more timeless, stylish and classic than a red lip. With that said, a great lip look can be worn at any age, and of course this includes anyone 40 and up! We spoke with professional makeup artists who give specific tips for aging beauties regarding lipstick— and one go-to trick you’ll want to memorize immediately. Read on for insight from beauty experts and professional MUA’s— Lindsay Kastuk, Rebecca Cody, Jen Cayle Gaum and Kerrin Jackson.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
latest-hairstyles.com

18 Greatest Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

The best pixie haircuts for women over 60 with fine hair create a fuller, more voluminous style. These are short in length but are versatile to any shape and texture. Florida-based salon owner and stylist Kymber Palmer share her take on a pixie cut. “It looks incredibly intentional and more “put together” than a stringy bob or a long shag,” she states.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Never Looked Better During Her Appearance At The Chloé Fall Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Fashion Week events aren’t over yet because this time, we’re swooning over Demi Moore’s minimalist ensemble. On March 5, WWD posted a series of photos of some of our favorite celebrities at the Chloé fall collection fashion show with the caption, “The sky outside was covered, but in the hothouse where Gabriela Hearst showed her fall collection for Chloé, it was downright toasty. Fortunately, most of her V.I.P. guests got the memo.” They also tagged, “Report: @jdiderich,” and gave photo credits to “@stephanefeugerephotography/WWD.” You can see the photos HERE. In the photos, we see Moore looking...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SHAPE

Even Shoppers with Wide Feet Say These Best-Selling Sneakers Are Comfortable 'Right Out of the Box'

People with wide feet know the sneaker struggle all too well: You see a hyped-up pair that promises comfort, breathability, and ultra-cushy goodness, but once you try them on, you can barely get your toes in. And while more brands are finally catching on and offering wider options of classic running shoes, these iterations don't seem to go on sale as often. That's why it's exciting to see that Amazon's best-selling pair of women's cross-training shoes from New Balance is discounted in all wide sizes right now.
APPAREL
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy