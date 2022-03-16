The 34 Best Face Serums, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article.

Every product in a skin care routine is important. but a face serum plays an especially crucial role in keeping your skin healthy. Packed with some of the best ingredients for your skin, serums have endless benefits and are pretty easy to incorporate into any skin care regimen.

But don’t just take our word for it. The experts all co-sign this. We asked board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic, Dendy Engelman , MD, board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology Marisa Garshick , MD, as well as board-certified dermatologist, associate professor and residency program director at the Loma Linda University Department of Dermatology, Janiene Luke, MD to give us a comprehensive guide to face serums for glowing skin, along with a few recommendations on which ones to use for every skin type. See what they had to say below.

What is face serum and what does it do to your face

A serum is basically magic in a bottle for your skin. It is a liquid formulation that is rife with active ingredients to treat a number of our top skin concerns, such as fine lines, hyperpigmentation, redness, and breakouts. Dr. Engelman explains that a serum’s main purpose is to deliver those active ingredients deep into the skin barrier.

The best serums for your face will be lightweight and made of molecules small enough to penetrate the skin, as opposed to a face oil, which Dr. Luke says acts more as a moisturizer for the skin to prevent water loss. If you’re unsure, check the consistency, according to Dr. Engelman, which should be thin or gel-like and never oily. Dr. Garshick adds that serums absorb easily into the skin and are best applied after cleansing but before moisturizing to ensure proper penetration.

The benefits of using a face serum

The biggest benefit to using a face serum is its ability to deliver active ingredients efficiently and effectively. Serums tend to contain higher percentages of active ingredients, explains Dr. Engelman, so they are able to better target specific skin concerns. “It has a smaller molecular size, which allows it to penetrate the skin barrier more deeply, thereby making it more effective,” she says.

What ingredients to look for in a serum depends on what skin concerns you want to treat. Common ingredients found in serums include vitamin C to protect skin from environmental aggressors, retinoids to regulate skin cell turnover and boost collagen production for smoother skin, and hyaluronic acid to help boost moisture according to Dr. Garshick. Other ingredients to look out for, she adds, are niacinamide to help with redness, hyperpigmentation , and strengthening the skin barrier, alpha-hydroxy acids, like lactic and glycolic acid, for gentle exfoliation, and beta hydroxy acids, like salicylic acid, to treat acne .

Now that you’ve read all the pros of using a serum, it’s time to find the best serums for your face. Below are the top serums for every skin concern.

Top Serums of 2022

Best for Glowing Skin



Best for Sensitive Skin

Best for Dry Skin

Best for Oily Skin

Best Vitamin C Options

Best Anti-Aging Options

Best for Acne

Best for Hyperpigmentation

Best for Combination Skin

Best Retinol Options

Best Hyaluronic Acid Options

Best Peptide Options

Best Face Serums for Glowing Skin

Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Drops

Dr. Engelman picks the Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution drops as the best serum for glowing skin. She likes that it contains a 15 percent vitamin C complex. It’s also rich in antioxidants, thanks to the Kakadu plum, to protect skin from environmental aggressors and give skin a natural radiance. Another star ingredient is tripeptide glutathione, which smooths and hydrates skin. She says it’s safe enough to use daily and recommends using it under SPF for added protection.







Glo Skin Beauty C-Shield Anti-Pollution Drops



$96





Buy Now



Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment

For glowing skin, you’ll also want to focus on ingredients that will exfoliate dead skin cells, like gentle acids. “In general, exfoliating acids can help to achieve glowing skin, as they work to eliminate dead skin cells, leaving the skin radiant and glowing,” says Dr. Garshick, who suggests looking for alpha-hydroxy acids, like glycolic or lactic acid. “Salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid, can be especially helpful for those with acne-prone skin.” To master glowing skin, she recommends the Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment because it works to exfoliate skin and improve your overall complexion by sloughing away any dullness.







Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment



$122





Buy Now



Skinceuticals CE Ferulic

The Skinceuticals CE Ferulic is beloved in the beauty world for its instant brightening results. Its use of antioxidants is also key to getting that radiant complexion. “I love using antioxidants for an overall radiant complexion,” says Dr. Luke. “It contains potent antioxidants vitamin C and E and ferulic acid, which work synergistically to protect the skin and prevent UV-induced damage and vitamin. She adds that vitamin C “has brightening properties,” meaning that “this product can help people achieve an overall radiant glow.”







Skinceuticals CE Ferulic



$166





Buy Now



Best Face Serums for Sensitive Skin

Vichy Mineral 89 Prebiotic Recovery and Defense Concentrate

To strengthen the skin barrier, Dr. Garshick says to look for humectants, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, as well as gentle skin brighteners, like azelaic acid. Her selection is the Vichy Mineral 89 Prebiotic Recovery and Defense Concentrate . “This serum can be used once or twice per day [and] incorporates [ingredients like] Vichy volcanic water, vitreoscilla ferment, and niacinamide, to boost the skin barrier repair and soothe the skin,” she says. “When used at night, it has been shown to reduce irritation associated with retinoid use, suggesting the benefit in those with sensitive skin.”







Vichy Mineral Prebiotic Recovery and Defense Concentrate



$34.50





Buy Now



Now Foods Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum

When it comes to sensitive skin, Dr. Engelman says it’s important to find gentler alternatives. This means looking for ingredients that protect and fortify the skin barrier without causing additional irritation, like vitamin C, ceramides and niacinamide. If you’re wanting to use retinol but are a little apprehensive about potential irritation, she highly recommends the Now Foods Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum . “This serum is wonderful for sensitive skin,” she says. “It harnesses the power of plant-based retinol alternative bakuchiol to smooth, refine and reduce signs of aging without irritating skin.”







Now Foods Bakuchiol Skin Renewal Serum



$20





Buy Now



Best Face Serums for Dry Skin

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

Hyaluronic acid is famous for its hydrating properties and ability to hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. Dr. Engelman likes the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum because it utilizes hyaluronic acid to improve the moisture levels in dry skin. This gel-like, super light formula also contains other nourishing ingredients, like glycerin. As an added bonus, it’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores.







Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum



$14





Buy Now



Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum

Another important ingredient to banish dry skin forever are ceramides to prevent moisture loss. Dr. Garshick likes the “calming” Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum for patients with dry skin because it “works to reduce redness and supports the skin barrier without leaving the skin feeling greasy.” She adds that this serum combines ceramides with avocado extract and butter, which is rich in fatty acids, allantoin, and rice milk. “Together, they work to strengthen and moisturize the skin,” she says.







Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum



$42





Buy Now



Best Face Serums for Oily Skin

Glo Skin Beauty Beta-Clarity BHA Drops

The key to dealing with oily skin is balancing the skin’s barrier moisture content, says Dr. Engelman. She explains that oily skin is simply that is dry, triggering it to overcompensate and go into oil overdrive. Her pick is Glo Skin Beauty’s Beta-Clarity BHA Drops . It’s made with witch hazel, glycolic acid, retinol, and salicylic acid, which she says will help even out skin’s oil production and clarify pores.







Glo Skin Beauty Beta-Clarity BHA Drops



$54





Buy Now



The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

Dr. Garshick says that patients with oily skin should opt for ingredients that will reduce excess oil production, exfoliate the skin, and unclog pores. She points to The Ordinary’s Salicylic Acid 2% Solution to “help minimize irritation while decongesting pores and removing dead skin cells.” This serum was also recently relaunched with a new water-based formulation to further reduce any potential irritation from the salicylic acid.







The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution



$6.50





Buy Now



Skinbetter AlphaRet Clearing Serum

“I love this serum because it has several ingredients that can help with oily, acne-prone skin,” says Dr. Luke of the mildly exfoliating AlphaRet Clearing serum from Skinbetter. “This particular serum combines a retinoid, lactic acid, salicylic acid, and other ingredients to help control sebum/oil production.”







Skinbetter AlphaRet Clearing Serum



$54





Buy Now



SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Vitamin C can have a brightening effect on skin and even out skin’s texture. “The SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Brightening serum contains a blend of papaya, vitamin C, and yuzu lemon to help brighten and hydrate skin,” says Dr. Garshick. “With consistent use it can improve both dark spots and discoloration, improving overall skin tone while protecting the skin against free radical damage.”







SheaMoisture Papaya and Vitamin C Serum



$9





Buy Now



Vichy Liftactiv Peptide C Ampoule Serum

Dr. Luke loves Vichy’s Liftactiv Peptide C Ampoule Serum for a heavy dose of vitamin C. Made with 10 percent vitamin C, plus hyaluronic acid, peptides, and Vichy’s volcanic water (which contains 15 essential minerals), she says it helps firm the skin. You simply break open one ampoule and pat the capsule’s entire mixture all over your face and you’ll notice a glowing complexion after a couple of uses — guaranteed.







Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Ampoule Serum



$59





Buy Now



Skincall 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum

For Dr. Engelman, vitamin C is an essential ingredient for any skin care routine. “Everyone should be using vitamin C; it’s a super-ingredient for preventing and reversing skin damage, including signs of aging,” she says. “In addition to fighting free radical damage, vitamin C improves cell turnover and helps stimulate collagen production.” This new launch from Skincall contains 15% pure vitamin C to protect the skin from environmental aggressors, brightens skin, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation.







Skincall 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum



$49





Buy Now



Best anti-aging serums

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line-Erasing Night Serum

When it comes to anti-aging, Dr. Engelman recommends looking for serums with retinol to reduce fine lines. She also says that hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides will help strengthen the skin’s barrier and prevent water loss. “I love these for both preventing signs of aging and helping make mature skin look and act younger,” she says of Elizabeth Arden’s Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line-Erasing Night Serum .







Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum



$92





Buy Now



Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum

The Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum has it all: Malachite, bakuchiol, glycolic acid to reveal smoother, brighter skin and protect it from future damage. Need proof? Just take a look at Jonathan Simkhai’s F/W 2022 show during NYFW. As the official skincare sponsor for Simkhai’s show, Noble Panacea provided a beauty routine including this top face serum and the Exceptional Chronobiology Sleep Mask (which was used the evening before the show) that gave the models an enviable glow as they strutted down the runway.







Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum



$253





Buy Now



DRMTLGY Needle-less Serum

Antioxidants are some of the best anti-agers around. “For someone looking to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the DRMTLGY Needle-less Serum is a great option,” says Dr. Garshick. “It incorporates a combination of key ingredients, including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, panthenol, antioxidants and more, to help smooth the appearance lines and wrinkles while also improving the overall texture of the skin.”







DRMTLGY Needle-less Serum



$69





Buy Now



Skinceuticals Blemish and Age Defense

Similar to oily skin, Dr. Garshick says that those of us who are acne-prone should reach for products that focus on unclogging pores. She lists azelaic acid, retinoids, niacinamide, and salicylic acid as some of the best acne-fighting ingredients out there. “Targeting both anti-aging concerns as well as acne, the Skinceuticals Blemish and Age Defense serum contains two percent dioic acid to reduce excess sebum and salicylic acid to unclog the pores,” she says. “[It also has] glycolic and citric acids to even out skin tone while also improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”







Skinceuticals Blemish and Age Defense



$92





Buy Now



Skinceuticals Silymarin CF

Dr. Engelman explains that beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) are known to help clear acne and prevent future breakouts. Her favorite is the salicylic acid-filled serum, Silymarin CF , to prevent blemishes and breakouts. It also protects the skin from environmental aggressors.







Skinceuticals Silymarin CF



$166





Buy Now



Best Face Serums for Hyperpigmentation

Skinmedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum

Skinmedica’s Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum is Dr. Garshick’s go-to for hyperpigmentation, thanks to its corrective ingredients, tranexamic acid, resorcinol, and phytic acid. It will not only prevent the appearance of new dark spots, but one of its marine extract also works to strengthen the skin’s barrier.







SkinMedica 2.0 Lytera Pigment Correcting Serum



$138





Buy Now



La Roche Posay Glycolic B5 Glycolic Acid Serum

Another Dr. Luke fave is the La Roche Posay B5 Glycolic Acid Serum. This gentle exfoliator will reveal smoother and brighter skin overall, due to its formula driven by glycolic acid, tranexamic acid, and vitamin B5, which together will resolve discoloration and improve skin tone. It’s also oil, fragrance, and alcohol-free so that it works for even the most sensitive skin.







La Roche Posay Glycolic B5 Serum



$40





Buy Now



Melé Even Dark Spot Control Serum

The best ingredients to treat hyperpigmentation are vitamin C, tranexamic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid, kojic acid, glycolic acid, cysteamine, and licorice root extract, according to Dr. Garshick. Many of these ingredients, she explains, inhibit a key enzyme in the production of melanin and makes dark spots less noticeable. “The Melé Even Dark Spot Control Serum includes a combination of niacinamide, vitamin E, pro-retinol, and hydroxy resorcinol to reduce visible dark spots and discoloration,” she says.







Mele Even Dark Spot Control Serum



$25.99





Buy Now



Skinceuticals Discoloration Defense

Dr. Luke likes the Discoloration Defense serum from Skinceuticals. It’s filled with tranexamic acid, kojic acid, and niacinamide to target hyperpigmentation, plus it brightens skin without an ounce of parabens, fragrance or silicone.







Skinceuticals Discoloration Defense



$98





Buy Now



Best Face Serums for Combination Skin

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0

Dr. Engelman explains that combination skin tends to be oily in the T-zone area and dry on the rest of the face, which makes it trickier to treat. “ Elizabeth Arden’s Prevage Anti-Aging Daily Serum 2.0 has protective and anti-aging benefits from antioxidants, like vitamins C and E, along with balancing and brightening botanical extracts,” says, making it a great choice that can be used daily.







Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti Aging Daily Serum



$162





Buy Now



First Aid Beauty Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate

“This serum combines retinol with peptides to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” she says of First Aid Beauty’s Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate . “In conjunction with the Skin Saver Complex, which is made up of hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal, and allantoin, it soothes the skin and minimizes irritation.”







First Aid Beauty Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate



$58





Buy Now



Best Retinol Face Serums

Bliss Youth Got This Serum

Retinol is one of those superstar ingredients that come with many benefits. According to Dr. Engelman, the Bliss Youth Got This Serum is formulated with pure retinol, which she explains is the most effective form, especially when paired with amino acids, antioxidants, peptides, and squalane. It provides anti-aging benefits without any of the irritants.







Bliss Youth Got This Serum



$23





Buy Now



CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum

Dr. Luke suggests the CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum for those who want to use a retinol but also have dry or sensitive skin. Aside from retinol, it has good for you ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and cerammides to address dryness. Plus, at less than $16, it makes for one of the more affordable retinol options out there.







CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum



$25





Buy Now



Maelove Moonlight Retinal Serum

Dr. Garshick adds that retinol works to regulate skin cell turnover, which improves the skin’s texture and tone. “ The Maelove Moonlight Retinal Super Serum uses a form of vitamin A that is thought to be more effective than retinol but less irritating than a prescription retinoid, making it an effective option for those with sensitive skin who are unable to tolerate a prescription or higher potency retinol,” she says.







Maelove Moonlight Retinal Serum



$36.95





Buy Now



Best Hyaluronic Acid Face Serums

Skinmedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

“This serum blends five types of hyaluronic acid to smooth, fill in fine lines and hydrate skin,” says Dr. Engelman of the HA5 Rejuvnating Hydrator from Skinmedica. “It provides immediate benefits and improves the appearance of skin over time, and I love Skinmedica’s proprietary Time Release HA so my skin stays hydrated all day long.”







SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator



$160





Buy Now



Andalou Naturals Life Boosting Serum

“This serum combines bio-designed collagen with hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and boost hydration,” says Dr. Garshick. “It also improves overall skin elasticity and absorbs easily without leaving the skin feeling greasy.” The Andalou Naturals Life Boosting Serum is also vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without gluten, GMO, parabens, synthetics, and fragrances. Pro tip: she says the best way to use hyaluronic acid is to apply to damp skin and then lock it in with a moisturizer.







Andalou Naturals Deep Hydration Life Boosting Serum



$17





Buy Now



La Roche Posay Hyalu B5 Serum

“The La Roche Posay Hyalu B5 Serum hydrates the skin with hyaluronic acid, madecassoside, and vitamin B5, leaving it feeling soft and smooth, while also plumping it,” says Dr. Luke, who adds that you can use it by itself or used under a moisturizer for a moisture boost.







La Roche Posay Hyalu B5 Serum



$30





Buy Now



Kate Somerville Kx Active Concentrates Squalane + Hyaluronic Serum

“ Kate Somerville’s Kx Active Concentrates Squalane + Hyaluronic Serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid, squalane, linoleic acid and pro vitamin B5 panthenol,” says Dr. Luke. “It is very moisturizing and leaves skin supple and dewy.”







Kate Somerville KS Concentrates Squalane + Hyaluronic Serum



$98





Buy Now



Best Peptide Face Serums

PCA Ex-Linea Pro Peptide Serum

Dr. Luke explains that peptides are short chains of amino acids that penetrate the skin and build important blocks of proteins — such as collagen and elastin — to maintain the skin’s structural integrity. “ When applied topically to the skin, they act as messengers to signal the production of collagen and enhance the skin’s elasticity,” she says. She relies on the PCA Ex-Linea Pro Peptide Serum for firm and smooth skin’s texture and improve skin’s thickness.







PCA SKIN ExLinea Pro Peptide Smoothing Serum



$135





Buy Now



Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar

Dr. Engelman explains that peptides can also reduce the appearance of fine lines while reducing inflammation. She recommends the Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar because it contains a potent combination of peptides and other actives, which amp up collagen production. It also has antioxidants and arnica montana, a soothing flower, which she says can be used on its own or after any in-office treatments to speed up the recovery.







Alastin Skincare Regenerating Skin Nectar



$195





Buy Now



Neocutis Bioserum Firm

Peptides are able to penetrate the skin topically because of its small size and provide a signal to the body that healing or recovery needs to take place, according to Dr. Garshick, who says the Neocutis Bioserum Firm provides the skin with “growth factors and proprietary peptides to improve the overall appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.” She recommends using it on the face, neck, and décolleté one to two times a day, followed by a moisturizer.







Neocutis Bioserum Firm



$275





Buy Now



Disadvantages to using a face serum

There aren’t any inherent disadvantages to using a serum, says Dr. Engelman. It’s about choosing the right one for your skin type and concerns so that you don’t cause further irritation. For example, she recommends that people with sensitive skin avoid known irritating products, such as retinol and strong hydroxy acids.

Indeed, Dr. Garshick adds that irritating ingredients might lead to more redness, dryness, and sensitivity, and if your serum causes even more problems (rather than reducing them), she says to discontinue use and just skip a serum altogether.

How to Apply Face Serum

Once you’ve picked the best face serum for your skin type and what skin concerns you want to treat, it’s important to know how to use it. A skin care routine generally has several steps to layer products based on the formula’s specific consistency. A good rule of thumb is to use your lightest products first and end with your heavier creams.

Serum is meant to be used after cleansing but before moisturizing, says Dr. Garshick. But if you have an essence or toner in your routine, she says to use those on first, followed by a serum, to ensure maximum penetration of the serum’s key ingredients.

Dr. Engelman recommends applying a serum to a damp face. Depending on the product’s packaging, you’ll pump out or use the dropper to put product into your hands and rub together to distribute product evenly then gently pat the product all around your face. She says to let it set for at least a minute before you apply other skin care products on top.

Serums can also be used at different points throughout the day, according to Dr. Garshick. She says that some products, like serums with vitamin C, are designed to protect skin during the day while others, like a retinol or acid-based serum, are more beneficial for a nighttime routine.

Serums intended to calm or hydrate skin can work both during the day and night. When used at night, Dr. Garshick says you’ll wake up with healthy skin that looks and feels refreshed.

