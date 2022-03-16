ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Guess Touts 2021 Gains, Outlook as It Fends Off Activists

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w73yP_0ehKylDD00
The Guess x FriendsWithYou collection. Dave Tada

Guess Inc. sales bounced back in the fourth quarter as the company powered through the pandemic, inflation and an activist campaign challenging Paul Marciano’s continuing role at the company after allegations of misconduct.

The denim specialist’s revenues for the three months ended Jan. 29 increased 23.4 percent to $799.9 million from $658.5 million a year earlier. Net profits slipped 2.8 percent to $68.4 million from $70.4 million.

That capped a strong bounceback from last year, when COVID-19 hit the fashion industry hard.

Revenues for the year increased 38.1 percent to $2.6 billion from $1.9 billion. The bottom-line improvement was stronger with 2021 profits of 171.4 million comparing with 2020 losses of $81.1 million.

Compared with 2019, profits last year rose 79 percent while revenues slipped 3.2 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5xwD_0ehKylDD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3UFa_0ehKylDD00

And that in a nutshell, is what many fashion retailers have sought to do over the pandemic — build businesses that are not necessarily larger, but more profitable by virtue of closing underperforming stores, boosting prices and other updates.

Now the challenge is to keep moving ahead amid war in Ukraine, a budding struggle between higher prices and higher interest rates and with activists on the watch.

“This has been an incredible year for our company where we completely transformed our business,” said Marciano, who is cofounder and chief creative officer. “Our brand elevation strategy is at the center of that transformation. Today, the Guess brand enjoys strong momentum all over the world and the consistency of our assortments and brand images globally, the quality of our products and the perceived value of our offerings are among the best they have been in the history of Guess.”

Clearly, Marciano is still front and center at the brand he founded in 1981 with his brother, Maurice, who sits on the company’s board.

But activist investor Legion Partners is howling for the resignation of Paul Marciano, who stepped away from the company in 2018 after a series of misconduct allegations that started with a revelation from model Kate Upton.

While he was set to transition out of the company, he ended up staying on in 2019, but giving up his title of executive chairman.

Legion has detailed what it described as a “long list of sexual assault and harassment allegations” and called on the independent members of the company’s board to take action.

“The members of the board have made half-hearted assurances and empty promises to us that they want to do the ‘right thing,’” said Ted White, Legion’s cofounder and managing director. “Actions speak much louder. “With the disclosure [this month] that the Guess annual meeting would be moved up more than two months — what we perceive as a blatant and highly irregular maneuver to try to prevent Legion or other shareholders from being able to take action as shareholders — the independent directors have signaled they are going down a cowardice path.”

Guess, however, said it has tried to work out “mutually agreeable path forward” with Legion and discussed “not only a new ESG committee of the board with a strong oversight mandate, but also a significant capital allocation program to benefit all Guess shareholders, and other measurable governance commitments.”

The company said it was trying to get through the episode quickly and that its decision to continue to employ Marciano was “informed by the findings of the months-long special Committee investigation, which was determined to be more comprehensive, conclusive and accurate than anything reported in the media or elsewhere.”

Guess will hold its annual shareholder meeting on April 22.

And chief executive officer Carlos Alberini told analysts on a conference call that Guess has a good story to tell for the year, and remains open to a resolution with Legion that would let the company “focus all of our energy and time on execution.”

Alberini said the fourth quarter “caps an outstanding year for our company.”

“We ended the year with a strong balance sheet and a return on invested capital of 26 percent, the highest it has been in 10 years,” he said. “We also returned capital to our shareholders via our increased dividend as well as the repurchase of over $50 million in shares in Q4.”

The CEO detailed both opportunities and challenges for the year ahead.

“Consumer demand will remain strong as wages continue to rise and people return to life outside their home post pandemic,” he said. “For this year we see a recovery in store traffic particularly in regions which have been slower to rebound from the pandemic like Europe. We expect that international tourism will provide renewed business across regions particularly in the back half of the year.

“At the same time, we will continue to be impacted by supply chain disruptions including the recent COVID[-19] surge in China and we will face more uncertainty and volatility given the potential global impacts of the war in Ukraine,” he said.

In addition to its charitable efforts, Guess’ employees in Poland are supplying war refugees with housing, food, blankets and other necessities.

The company has a joint venture in Russia and Alberini said: “We’re actively discussing and negotiating actions with our Russian partner. For the time being we’re suspending deliveries and investments into Russia and closing our direct e-commerce business.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Financial

Alberta Ferretti, Moschino Parent Aeffe Swings to Profit in 2021. Aeffe's new strategic direction for Moschino and the group's growth in all of its markets and channels…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms...
BUSINESS
WWD

Post-Omicron, Inditex Prepares for Boom in Sales, Profits and Online

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Inditex is supersizing its business as sales gather momentum post-Omicron, and consumer confidence returns despite rising retail prices. The Spanish fast-fashion giant, parent of brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius, said that fiscal 2022 has begun with a bang: sales between Feb. 1 and March 13 were up 33 percent compared with the same period in 2021. They were 21 percent higher than the record pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019.More from WWDSeivson RTW Fall 2022Harunobumurata RTW Fall 2022Irenisa RTW Fall 2022 The company, which saw sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 slow due...
BUSINESS
WWD

Lanolips Lands Minority Investment

Click here to read the full article. Lanolips has secured a minority investment from Point King Capital. Lanolips, which makes lanolin-based products and is known for its 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm, $16.95, continues to be majority owned and run by founder and chief executive officer Kirsten Carriol. Tammy Pall will continue in her role as general manager and brand president.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Lanolips is said to be growing in the double digits and have about $10 million in sales. With...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Tesla Stock: It Can Fend Off Rising Input Costs

Tesla's stock is disconnected from the rest of the auto sector. Many may be bemused as to why we're taking on opposite positions on Ford (NYSE:F) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); however, there's a significant disparity between the bulk of automakers and Tesla due to the industry life cycle and the way that investors price the respective stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guess Inc
WWD

Alberta Ferretti, Moschino Parent Aeffe Swings to Profit in 2021

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aeffe SpA reported a solid performance in 2021 in all of its geographic markets, in particular a jump in sales in the U.S., and in all of its distribution channels, including online. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, adjusted net profit at group level amounted to 2.6 million euros, after excluding nonrecurring tax benefits of 9.5 million euros, compared with an adjusted net loss of 16.3 million euros in 2020. Reported net profit totaled 12.1 million euros.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2022Alberta Ferretti RTW...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
WWD

The 34 Best Face Serums, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Every product in a skin care routine is important. but a face serum plays an especially crucial role in keeping your skin healthy. Packed with some of the best ingredients for your skin, serums have endless benefits and are pretty easy to incorporate into any skin care regimen.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 But don’t just take our word for it....
SKIN CARE
WWD

The L.A. Celebs’ Invite-Only Pilates Class Comes to New York

Click here to read the full article. Since launching in the midst of the pandemic, Forma Pilates has quickly become the most in-demand — and mysterious — workout. Started by Liana Levi in her Los Angeles home, Forma soon garnered attention as being the Pilates workout of choice for the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner. After two years of referral-only success in L.A., Levi is opening a full proper studio in New York this week, bringing her signature burn to SoHo. “A lot of our clients are bicoastal. I wanted to open New York since last year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Luxury Loungewear Brand Skin Worldwide Plans Men’s Expansion

Click here to read the full article. Pretty soon men will be putting on Skin Worldwide.  The luxury innerwear and loungewear brand — which includes celebrity fans like Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Martha Stewart — is expanding into men’s basics this fall, just in time for the holidays. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'A Close Look at 'Bottega Green' “Our female customers tell us how jealous their men are that they get to wear Skin,” Susan Beischel, founder of the brand, told WWD. “I decided it was time to start...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy