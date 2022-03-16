ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niall Horan Shares St. Patrick's Day Advice: 'Never Do Any Of This'

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Niall Horan took to TikTok today (March 16) to respond to some Saint Patrick's Day advice.

The former One Direction member was born in Ireland, so he had a lot to say on the subject. In the clip, he duets another TikToker's video that describes "How To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Ireland." The man in the video is decked out in Irish gear, from his face paint to his t-shirt. He starts out by explaining that, "very few Americans think to visit Ireland for St. Patricks Day, so it's a great time to book cheap flights and hotels." To which Niall responds with "correct" and a head nod. However, he's noticeably confused when the TikToker says that Irish people get "furious" if you shorten St. Patrick's day to "St. Paddy's Day." He responds with a simple "nope, never ever" when told to shorten it to "St. Patty's Day" with a "T" instead. In a hilarious conclusion, Niall says "I hate you," as the TikToker describes dying drinks with green food dye as an impressive way to get free pints in Ireland.

"Never do any of this," Niall captioned the video. Watch the video below.

@niallhoran

#duet with @sablecomedy #stpatricksday . Never do any of this.

♬ original sound - Michael Sable

Niall has had a successful solo career since his departure from One Direction. His most recent album Heartbreak Weather released in 2020.

