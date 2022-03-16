Machine Gun Kelly Unveils Collab He's Been Wanting To Do For 'A Long Time'

Machine Gun Kelly 's got a long list of impressive collaborators on his upcoming album Mainstream Sellout , and today he shared one that he's particularly excited about: "Maybe" featuring Bring Me The Horizon .

"been waiting for this collab a long time!!!" MGK captioned an Instagram post announcing the track, which also featured percussion by Travis Barker.

"Maybe" is the fourth offering off Mainstream Sellout , following lead single "papercuts," "Emo Girl" featuring Willow , and "Ay" featuring Lil Wayne .

Mainstream Sellout is slated for a March 25 release . Listen to "Maybe" above.

In October, MGK gave fans some more details about the upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets , and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

He also described the album as "college" whereas Tickets to My Downfall was "high school" in an interview with Variety . "I think like, in high school, you don’t really have a sense of responsibility, you have a fear of that responsibility, and so you want to explode and use all that energy for fucking off," he explained. "And then college comes, which is this album, and you are aware of the responsibility and you still know how to have fun, but you understand that there’s a certain duty you have to your life to do something with it. Born With Horns feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with."