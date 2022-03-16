Connecticut House OKs absentee voting expansion despite Republican concerns

Hartford, Ct - 07/6/2021 -Capitol Building Photograph by Sofie Brandt | sbrandt@courant.com Sofie Brandt/Hartford Courant/TNS

Connecticut lawmakers voted Wednesday to make it easier to vote by absentee ballot - a controversial issue among some legislators.

Lawmakers battled over the difference in the law between the words “sickness’' and “illness,’' saying that the broader definition of the term “sickness’' could relate to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to obtain an absentee ballot.

After a one-hour debate, the bipartisan measure passed in the state House of Representatives by 126 to 16 on largely party lines as 16 conservative Republicans voted against the bill.

While Democrats said the measure was a good-government step to help voters, some Republicans had a sharply different view.

“It’s an opportunity to do back-door, no-excuse absentee voting,’' said Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco, the ranking House Republican on the committee overseeing elections. “This issue should not be a partisan issue. It should be bipartisan. Elections are what holds us, as elected officials, accountable.’'

But Rep. Daniel Fox, a Stamford Democrat, stressed that Wednesday’s bill was different from “no excuses’' absentee voting, which is a separate issue that will be decided by a constitutional amendment that could potentially reach the voters in 2024. The measure is also different from “early voting,’' which is another constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot this November.

Fox said the change was needed because the current statute is more restrictive than the language in the state constitution. Lawmakers were trying to match the wording in the law and the constitution.

The measure now goes to the Senate, which could vote as early as next week.

House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford gave an example of a person caring for their sick, elderly mother who did not want to go to the polls because potentially catching COVID “could endanger the person you’re caring for.’’ The person might not personally have an illness at the time, but they would be concerned about the “sickness’' of the broader problem of the pandemic that could endanger the elderly relative after returning to her home.

“Let’s be honest. If an 88-year-old woman voted by absentee ballot because she just said, ‘You know, that’s what I’m going to do,’ ‘’ Ritter said. “Do I think they’d be prosecuted for a felony? I do not. I think we’ve all got to be realistic about that.’’

Republicans were strongly opposed to the move during the pandemic by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, who sent out 1.2 million absentee ballot applications to all voters, including those who did not request it. Many applications were returned by the postal service because some voters had moved or died.

“They came to people who had been deceased for years,’' said Rep. Terry Wood, a Darien Republican who is running for Secretary of the State.

Mastrofrancesco said she believes the situation is still not clear.

“Who is covered by sickness? Is it anybody? Is it your neighbor?’' Mastrofrancesco asked. “Sickness is a broad term. ... It’s very confusing. Nobody really understands it.’'

Referring to a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling on the issue, she said, “Quite honestly, I think they got it wrong. ... It opens up the door for ballot harvesting.’'

Mastrofrancesco offered an amendment to “help clean up the process of voting by absentee ballot’' and prevent the Secretary of the State in the future from mailing unsolicited ballot applications to anyone. Instead, a voter would need to specifically request the application.

Fox responded by saying that Merrill’s move was a one-time venture and questioned whether the state had the money for such an effort in the future. The Republican amendment was rejected, 93-50, on strict party lines with 8 lawmakers absent.

“Every single time we do it, we get shot down,’' Mastrofrancesco said after the vote. “It’s always no, no, no.’'

Ritter said Connecticut was moving forward at a time when some other states have been trying to restrict voting.

“We’re proud to lead,’' Ritter told reporters in his Capitol office. “All we’re doing is taking the language from the constitution and putting it in statute. ... This will be permanent.’'

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com