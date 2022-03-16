ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE central bank increases base rate by 25 basis points

 4 days ago
CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank said on Wednesday that it was raising its base rate 25 basis points after the U.S. Federal Reserve Board's decision to raise rates by the same margin.

The UAE central bank said it has also decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Writing by Ahmad Elhamy

