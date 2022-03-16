ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber find new homes

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Chicago Cubs fans may have been hoping for a reunion with members of the 2016 World Series championship squad, none appear to be in the cards, as several key players on that team have found new homes. On Wednesday, third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly reached an agreement with...

www.nbcsports.com

The Spun

Nolan Arenado Reacts To The Kris Bryant Signing

Earlier this week, superstar third baseman Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. Immediately after the news broke, the baseball world was somewhat flummoxed by the move. “On a scale of 1 to 10, the industry shock over the Rockies’ deal with Kris Bryant has been turned up to 11,” MLB insider Buster Olney wrote on Twitter.
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Ringer

Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers Signing Is Shocking—but Perhaps It Shouldn’t Be

When the Braves and Dodgers faced off in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series, their respective starting first basemen were Freddie Freeman and Albert Pujols. When the two teams match up again this April, Matt Olson will be at first for Atlanta, and Freeman will be wearing Dodger blue, having joined Pujols in an ultra-exclusive group of stars who’ve had a long tenure with one team end immediately after winning a World Series. As the pennant-winning Braves, propelled in part by a .286/.444/.619 series from Freeman, celebrated beating the Dodgers after Game 6, no one would have imagined that the corner cornerstone would soon switch sides. Yet less than five months later, the Braves have replaced the longtime face of their franchise with a younger southpaw slugger, and the Dodgers have happily reached into their deep pockets to give Freeman a home, completing one of the winter’s most surprising superstar shuffles. Each link in this chain of transactions sounds sensible in isolation, but the end result—Freeman in another uniform—seems semi-inconceivable.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Makes Free Agency Decision

It was a crazy off-season in baseball with the 99-day lockout, but Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially heading back to the New York Yankees. Rizzo signed a two deal worth $32 million with an opt-out after year one. A 2007 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox that same year. In 2010, Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal for All-Star first basemen Adrian Gonzalez.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Correa agrees to deal with Twins

Carlos Correa officially isn't coming to the North Side, and he isn't returning to Houston, either. Correa, the All-Star free agent shortstop, and the Twins have agreed to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports, including Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston and ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Officially official: Cubs sign Suzuki to 5-year deal

Seiya Suzuki is a Chicago Cub. The Cubs announced Friday they’ve signed Suzuki, the star Japanese outfielder and a top free agent this winter, to a five-year deal. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but it's worth a reported $85 million — $99.6 million when including the posting fee the Cubs will pay Suzuki’s club in Japan. The total package is the fifth-highest contract the Cubs have given a player ever.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts delivers strong statement on Trevor Bauer’s future with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers easily have one of the best rosters in all of baseball. They were hoping they could also get former All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer back this season, strengthening their rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, and left a strong remark regarding the potential future of Bauer with the organization.
MLB
FOX Sports

Flaherty to seek 2nd medical opinion on ailing shoulder

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. He has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened. “It would be nice to know what’s going...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
Fort Morgan Times

Kris Bryant vows to turn Rockies into a winner: “This is a great day for us”

Kris Bryant, the Rockies’ new $182 million man, set his own expectations Friday. And he set the bar a mile high. “I take a lot of pride in the fact that I have never played on a losing team in the big leagues and I don’t plan on doing that here,” Bryant said during his introductory news conference at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Add Mychal Givens in Latest Pitching Move

Cubs add closer option in Givens in latest bullpen move originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another day, another flurry of Cubs pitching acquisitions. The Cubs and reliever Mychal Givens have agreed to a one-year deal, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Thursday. It's worth $5 million with incentives built in to boost the total value.
MLB
ESPN

Corey Dickerson, St. Louis Cardinals finalize $5M deal for 2022 season

JUPITER, Fla. -- Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Friday. The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays last season.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
