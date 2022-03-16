ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup To Cover Travel Costs After US State Abortion Laws

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Citigroup plans to provide travel benefits to workers who live in states that have passed laws to restrict abortion rights, such as Texas. The big US bank said in light of "changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states," it will provide travel benefits to "facilitate access to adequate resources," according...

