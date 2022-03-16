ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Masks optional in D.C. Public Schools, parents weigh in

By Lex Juarez
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPPFK_0ehKx5SH00

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — As of Wednesday, March 16, wearing a mask in District of Columbia Public Schools is optional.

The school system made the announcement on Friday, March 11, and received mixed reviews on social media. While there were many people thanking the school system for giving them a choice, others were upset it was becoming an option.

Va. Sen. wants to open state to Ukrainian refugees

Much of the concern came around low vaccination rates among eligible children, as well as ventilation issues that are still present in some schools.

Dania Palanker, who sent her child to school masked, said, “The mask is not and has never been just about her or just about us, and she knows that. We want to try to make it safer if any of her classmates or teachers or staff are immunocompromised or high risk. We want them to be safe in school.”

Another parent, Mourad Moursi, sent both of his children to school without a mask on Wednesday. He said that the choice was due to a number of studies he has read from the CDC as well as those that have been done overseas.

“I’m glad the DCPS is taking the guidance that D.C. Health and the CDC have put forth,” Moursi said.

While the school system is giving people an option when it comes to masks, the messaging was clear that people should respect others decisions around masks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

27-year-old shot and killed in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening. Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Axios

Mayor says D.C. public schools mask mandate likely to end next week

The mask mandate for D.C. public schools could end as early as next week, Mayor Muriel Bowser told Axios yesterday, a day after the city’s health department scrapped a masking requirement for all schools and childcare facilities. Driving the news: Bowser said that she expects schools chancellor Lewis Ferebee...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
Washington, DC
Education
KATU.com

Masks will be optional in Beaverton schools starting March 14

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton School District will make masks optional starting March 14, including at schools, in district facilities and on school buses. The district also updated other COVID protocols. Contact tracing and quarantining are no longer required. The district surveyed students, parents and staff to get their...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#D C Public Schools#Ukrainian#Dcps#D C Health#Nexstar Media Inc
Washington Post

Opinion:Dear parents: Don’t just tell your kids not to ‘stare’ at mine

Christina Cipriano is an assistant professor at the Yale Child Study Center and is the director of research at the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Those were the scolding words a parent yelled as she hurried her 6-year-old away from...
KIDS
Newswatch 16

Scranton school board votes to make masks optional

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's something that hasn't happened in two years, one of our area's largest school district makes a big change. That change affects 10,000 students in the Scranton School District and it deals with the fight against COVID-19. Masks in the school district are now optional. The...
SCRANTON, PA
Washington Times

Lawsuit challenges D.C. mask mandate in private schools

A faith-based advocacy group is suing the District of Columbia over the city’s mask mandate on behalf of parents who send their elementary school children to Catholic schools. The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed a lawsuit in federal court arguing that Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city government are...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Quad-Cities Times

Chicago Public Schools’ mask-optional rule survives initial challenge by teachers union

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools’ decision to lift its mask mandate has survived an initial challenge by the Chicago Teachers Union. The mask-optional rule will remain in place after a state labor board on Wednesday morning refused a request by the union to seek an injunction in court. The Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board voted 3-2 to deny the union immediate action, but CTU is still pursuing its complaint that CPS’ decision to go mask optional on Monday violated its COVID-19 safety agreement.
CHICAGO, IL
WPRI 12 News

Masks optional in many school districts starting Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Masking policies in school districts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be relaxed beginning Monday. “I think a lot of people are wanting that right now, a lot of people have been going through this for two years and want to get back to normal,” Lora Midgley said. Most districts […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCAX

Essex Westford School District makes masks optional

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex Westford School District has moved to make masks optional starting Monday. The measure will be in effect for all district schools pre-K through 12th grade and on all school buses. Superintendent Beth Cobb explains the rationale in a letter to families. She cites the...
ESSEX, VT
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy