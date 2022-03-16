Greater Belhaven announces special election on property tax assessment
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – All registered voters living in the proposed Greater Belhaven Community Improvement District will have the opportunity to vote on the creation of a Special Local Improvement Assessment District during an upcoming special election on Tuesday, April 5.
Neighbors will decide on an additional property tax assessment of 6 mils to be used for neighborhood improvements in the district.Ridgeland Library funding: City, system try to move on
Those who live at 2-10 Park Avenue and 1501-1543 North State Street will also be eligible to vote.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m on Tuesday, April 5. Participating polling places are listed below:
- Precinct 1 – Eudora Welty Library, 300 N. State St.
- Precinct 8 – Fire Station #5, 1810 N. State St.
- Precinct 9 – Belhaven College Library, 1500 Peachtree St.
The last day to vote by absentee ballot is Saturday, April 2 at noon. To accommodate the absentee voting process, the Department of Municipal Court will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0