ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Steelers Sign Former Jaguars LB Myles Jack to Two-Year Deal

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRZJS_0ehKwC9o00

Pittsburgh is beefing up its linebacker position by adding the former Jaguar.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Steelers are signing former Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract worth $16 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Jaguars cut Jack earlier this week to make room for a bunch of new free agents, including tight end Evan Engram , defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, wide receiver Christian Kirk , offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and cornerback Darious Williams . Jacksonville also signed linebacker Foye Oluokun, making Jack expendable at the linebacker position.

The Jaguars drafted Jack in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, then signed him to a four-year, $57 million contract in 2019 . Jack had one year left on the deal before Jacksonville let him go.

In 2021, Jack played in 15 games for the Jaguars, accumulating 108 tackles. He has played in 88 total games in his career, combining for over 500 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

The Steelers have had a relatively quiet free agency period thus far, headlined by reportedly signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky . Pittsburgh will add Jack to a linebacker room that includes Devin Bush.

More Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Steelers Sign#Espn
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
FanSided

Browns fans jump off the bandwagon after Deshaun Watson trade

It looks like some Cleveland Browns fans will be rooting for other teams going forward as the Browns made the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they were able to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it also looks like the Browns also made some folks angry in that same moment.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Ryan, Baker Mayfield emerge as possible Seahawks QB trade targets

The Seahawks appear to be out of the running to trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has reportedly rejected the idea of playing for Seattle. Wherever Watson winds up going could have a profound impact on this team, though. It seems Watson has narrowed down his choices to a final four: the Saints, the Panthers, the Browns and the Falcons – who may have a home-field advantage.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy