Report: Steelers Sign Former Jaguars LB Myles Jack to Two-Year Deal

Pittsburgh is beefing up its linebacker position by adding the former Jaguar.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Steelers are signing former Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract worth $16 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The Jaguars cut Jack earlier this week to make room for a bunch of new free agents, including tight end Evan Engram , defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, wide receiver Christian Kirk , offensive lineman Brandon Scherff and cornerback Darious Williams . Jacksonville also signed linebacker Foye Oluokun, making Jack expendable at the linebacker position.

The Jaguars drafted Jack in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, then signed him to a four-year, $57 million contract in 2019 . Jack had one year left on the deal before Jacksonville let him go.

In 2021, Jack played in 15 games for the Jaguars, accumulating 108 tackles. He has played in 88 total games in his career, combining for over 500 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

The Steelers have had a relatively quiet free agency period thus far, headlined by reportedly signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky . Pittsburgh will add Jack to a linebacker room that includes Devin Bush.

More Football Coverage: