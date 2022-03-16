ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison County's Blaydon Plain

There is no place like home, and for Madison County senior Blaydon Plain, it was that calling that made him come back and finish his high school career as a Cowboy. There are few guys that can impact a baseball team like Plain.

"Defensively he plays outfield, he plays infield, hits it a ton, throws the baseball really well off the mound," said Madison County head baseball coach Jason Fletcher.

That versatility is what earned Plain the opportunity to play for coveted IMG Academy his junior year, but something was missing.

"I know I'm going to be gone here in about three months, so I want to be with my friends and spend my senior year with them and enjoy the times."

That's why he decided to close out his high school career as a Cowboy.

"No doubt it was a shot in the arm for us," said Fletcher. "He makes us better."

A key player for the Cowboys, and next year, for the Florida Gators.

"I've grown up a Florida fan, I was talking to plenty more schools, but I was waiting for that one," said Plain. "As soon as I heard it, I jumped on it."

"You can be from a small town like this and go do big things at a high level," added Plain.

Big things on the diamond, and in the classroom. As a dual enrolled student, Plain has a 3.5 GPA.

"To have kids that understand it starts down hill in the classroom and we have to succeed down there and to be able to bring that attitude of success up here, it just kind of filters down and tickles to the other guys," said Fletcher.

"I'm trying to spread the word about being a leader to these guys and they've become leaders themselves," added Plain. "That's the impact I want to make."

An impact he hopes stands out.

"I just want to be an example of what can happen if you put your mind and work to it."

An example learned from, and left on, his hometown.