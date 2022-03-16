Elon Musk’s spat with Russian leaders highlights social media’s place in war

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you haven’t tuned into Twitter over the past few days you’ve missed a ‘meet me by the flagpole’ moment between a billionaire and the president of Russia, complete with folks forming a virtual circle on the outside of the fight and shouting insults in.

In many ways Elon Musk’s interactions with Ukrainian and Russian leaders have become a glaring example of how connected technology and social media make us to the conflict. It also shows how third-party instigators play a role in this war.

We’ll get to that with a University of Texas at Austin professor of government, who is the author of Unexpected Outcomes: Electoral Systems, Political Parties, and Representation in Russia and co-author of Russian Politics: Challenges of Democratization . But first, if you haven’t seen Musk’s interactions on Twitter, you’re going to want to know what’s going on.

Musk sends SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet service to Ukraine

It wasn’t a formal letter, a meeting with an ambassador or even an email that sparked the conversation between the billionaire and Ukrainian officials — it was a tweet.

In late January, shortly after Russia started its full-blown invasion of Ukraine, prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted at Musk : “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!”

That call for help appears to have been what caused the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder to send Starlink broadband internet service to Ukraine along with the equipment necessary to get it up and running.

While combat had knocked out most of the country’s connectivity, the help from Musk allowed people on the ground to continue to post about what they were seeing and keep in touch with the outside world.

In the same breath, Musk announced Starlink would not block Russian news outlets saying, “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist” in a Twitter announcement .

Putin, you’ve been challenged to a duel

The billionaire then took to Twitter on a Monday night and asked Russian president Vladimir Putin to fight him with nothing less than Ukraine at stake.

That tweet has been shared by tens of thousands of people and was trending on Twitter for a good part of the early work week.

“Did you think this through?” a user asked in the comments section, to which Musk replied, “I am absolutely serious.”

‘I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed’

The day after, Musk shared what he claims to be a Telegram post by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, which responds to Musk’s request to fight.

Translated by Musk, the response reads in part: “Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the h— out of you, a much weaker opponent.”

He continues to suggest Musk needs to pump up his muscles in order to move from the feminine “Elona” into the “brutal Elon you need to be.”

Musk responded to the apparent Telegram by saying if Putin is afraid to fight him, he’ll use only his left hand, “and I am not even left-handed,” he said. Musk signed the response, “Elona” and then changed his twitter handle to Elona Musk.

What can be made of this?

Back to our UT expert, Dr. Robert Moser said while Musk’s threat to fight Putin is likely to result in nothing more than being a wild publicity stunt, his response to Ukraine’s request for help does play a major role.

“A third-party instigator like him taking real action that will affect the conflict like he did puts pressure on other economic actors,” Moser explained.

Ukrainians having access to the internet is critical in fighting misinformation and propaganda shared by the Russian government. While Russia has said it will not target civilians, videos and photos from Ukraine show otherwise. While Russia has claimed victory in many cases, Ukrainian forces are able to counter with their victories. When Russia told the world the president of Ukraine had fled, Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video to show he had not.

“When it comes to third-party information, what’s really changing the narrative about the conflict is not so much prominent individuals using this medium to change the actions of government leaders, but rather thousands and millions of individual users,” Moser said.

As for the idea that Musk might actually get to Putin or create some kind of reaction, Moser said its not likely.

Zelenskyy v. Putin: Who’s owning the narrative?

Perhaps the real fight, and one Musk has indirectly played a role in by providing Ukraine internet service, is between Zelenskyy and Putin — and when it comes to who’s controlling the narrative better, Moser said Zelenskyy is winning.

“He has been, in my opinion, the most effective user of this technology in this conflict. I think that being an actor and knowing how to construct a narrative and appeal to an audience has served him extremely well,” Moser said. He also noted Zelenskyy is posting videos speaking Russian, breaking through some of the propaganda barriers that exist.

Meanwhile, Moser said Putin appears to be having a hard time with both the resistance from Ukraine and the world’s perception of it.

“Without the internet he could control that narrative a lot easier,” Moser said. “There’s just too much information.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.