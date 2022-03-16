ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk’s spat with Russian leaders highlights social media’s place in war

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSziF_0ehKw3IW00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you haven’t tuned into Twitter over the past few days you’ve missed a ‘meet me by the flagpole’ moment between a billionaire and the president of Russia, complete with folks forming a virtual circle on the outside of the fight and shouting insults in.

In many ways Elon Musk’s interactions with Ukrainian and Russian leaders have become a glaring example of how connected technology and social media make us to the conflict. It also shows how third-party instigators play a role in this war.

Elon Musk says Starlink will not block Russian news outlets ‘unless at gunpoint’

We’ll get to that with a University of Texas at Austin professor of government, who is the author of Unexpected Outcomes: Electoral Systems, Political Parties, and Representation in Russia and co-author of Russian Politics: Challenges of Democratization . But first, if you haven’t seen Musk’s interactions on Twitter, you’re going to want to know what’s going on.

Musk sends SpaceX’s Starlink broadband internet service to Ukraine

It wasn’t a formal letter, a meeting with an ambassador or even an email that sparked the conversation between the billionaire and Ukrainian officials — it was a tweet.

In late January, shortly after Russia started its full-blown invasion of Ukraine, prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted at Musk : “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!”

Elon Musk is helping Ukraine connect to the internet during Russia’s attack

That call for help appears to have been what caused the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder to send Starlink broadband internet service to Ukraine along with the equipment necessary to get it up and running.

While combat had knocked out most of the country’s connectivity, the help from Musk allowed people on the ground to continue to post about what they were seeing and keep in touch with the outside world.

In the same breath, Musk announced Starlink would not block Russian news outlets saying, “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist” in a Twitter announcement .

Putin, you’ve been challenged to a duel

The billionaire then took to Twitter on a Monday night and asked Russian president Vladimir Putin to fight him with nothing less than Ukraine at stake.

That tweet has been shared by tens of thousands of people and was trending on Twitter for a good part of the early work week.

“Did you think this through?” a user asked in the comments section, to which Musk replied, “I am absolutely serious.”

‘I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed’

The day after, Musk shared what he claims to be a Telegram post by Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, which responds to Musk’s request to fight.

Translated by Musk, the response reads in part: “Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the h— out of you, a much weaker opponent.”

He continues to suggest Musk needs to pump up his muscles in order to move from the feminine “Elona” into the “brutal Elon you need to be.”

Musk responded to the apparent Telegram by saying if Putin is afraid to fight him, he’ll use only his left hand, “and I am not even left-handed,” he said. Musk signed the response, “Elona” and then changed his twitter handle to Elona Musk.

What can be made of this?

Back to our UT expert, Dr. Robert Moser said while Musk’s threat to fight Putin is likely to result in nothing more than being a wild publicity stunt, his response to Ukraine’s request for help does play a major role.

“A third-party instigator like him taking real action that will affect the conflict like he did puts pressure on other economic actors,” Moser explained.

As a war rages in Ukraine, here’s how one man led a peace effort that’s reached 2 billion people

Ukrainians having access to the internet is critical in fighting misinformation and propaganda shared by the Russian government. While Russia has said it will not target civilians, videos and photos from Ukraine show otherwise. While Russia has claimed victory in many cases, Ukrainian forces are able to counter with their victories. When Russia told the world the president of Ukraine had fled, Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video to show he had not.

“When it comes to third-party information, what’s really changing the narrative about the conflict is not so much prominent individuals using this medium to change the actions of government leaders, but rather thousands and millions of individual users,” Moser said.

As for the idea that Musk might actually get to Putin or create some kind of reaction, Moser said its not likely.

Zelenskyy v. Putin: Who’s owning the narrative?

Perhaps the real fight, and one Musk has indirectly played a role in by providing Ukraine internet service, is between Zelenskyy and Putin — and when it comes to who’s controlling the narrative better, Moser said Zelenskyy is winning.

“He has been, in my opinion, the most effective user of this technology in this conflict. I think that being an actor and knowing how to construct a narrative and appeal to an audience has served him extremely well,” Moser said. He also noted Zelenskyy is posting videos speaking Russian, breaking through some of the propaganda barriers that exist.

Meanwhile, Moser said Putin appears to be having a hard time with both the resistance from Ukraine and the world’s perception of it.

“Without the internet he could control that narrative a lot easier,” Moser said. “There’s just too much information.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

House passes bill to end normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

(The Hill) – The House on Thursday passed a bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus as the U.S. and its allies tighten the economic vice on the Kremlin. Lawmakers voted 424 to 8 in favor of legislation to raise tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus and give President Biden power to impose even stricter import taxes on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
KXAN

PHOTOS: SXSW 2022 celebrity sightings

Austin (KXAN) — South by Southwest is off to an exciting start. The first weekend did not disappoint, thanks to the big names that came out to the first in-person conference and festivals in three years. Artists making an appearance to promote their work include Austin’s Sandra Bullock and...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mykhailo Fedorov
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainian#Starlink#University Of Texas#Political Parties#Elonmusk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KXAN

KXAN

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy