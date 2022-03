The San Francisco 49ers signed Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $10.4 million. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter ) The special teams unit was a mess for the 49ers this past season, so McCloud should certainly help as the league leader in punt return average during the 2021 season. It is possible he sees some looks on the offensive side of the ball with Kyle Shanahan calling the plays, but it'll take some major injuries for him to be relevant from a fantasy football perspective outside of leagues that award points for return yards.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO