ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Florida massacre families to get millions for FBI's inaction

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPJgZ_0ehKvExT00

Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high school massacre over the FBI 's failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded previously announced in November that they had reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI's failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family chose not to sue.

The government's announcement Wednesday said the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for $127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States, according to a Justice Department news release.

About five weeks before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, an FBI tip line received a call saying a former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz , had bought guns and planned to "slip into a school and start shooting the place up.”

“I know he's going to explode,” the caller told the FBI.

But that information was never forwarded to the FBI's South Florida office and Cruz was never contacted. He had been expelled from the school a year earlier and had a long history of emotional and behavioral problems.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. He will receive either a death sentence or life in prison after a penalty trial that is scheduled to start in April.

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

FBI Warns Illinois Families Of “Virtual Kidnappings”

The major difference for the victims is that in a real kidnapping someone is actually taken from someplace by force and held somewhere else until the ransom is paid. In a virtual kidnapping, loved ones of the victim are the ones who really suffer. Virtual kidnapping scams have been around...
CHICAGO, IL
Reason.com

The FBI Seized Almost $1 Million From This Family—and Never Charged Them With a Crime

Carl Nelson and Amy Sterner Nelson's pre-pandemic lives look a lot different than the ones they live now. There are the obvious ways, and then there are the not so obvious ways, like the fact that they sold their house and their car, liquidated their retirement funds, and moved their family of six from a comfortable West Seattle home to Amy's sister's basement after the FBI seized almost $1 million from them in May 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Black trans woman who spent 6 months in Atlanta jail on false charges awarded $1.5 million

ATLANTA — A federal jury has awarded a Black transgender woman from Atlanta $1.5 million after she spent six months in jail after being arrested on fake cocaine charges. In October 2015, Ju’Zema Goldring was walking with friends when two City of Atlanta police officers stopped and questioned the group. The officers accused Goldring of jaywalking, a crime she said she did not commit, and arrested her.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#School Shooting#Murder#Massacre#Justice Department
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
KOLR10 News

Several states file lawsuit against Biden Administration over watching parents with kids in public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is participating in a 14-state effort to make President Biden turn over records related to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop parents speaking out against indoctrination in public schools. “Parents of public school children have a right to be involved in the education process and must not be silenced,” said […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy