Bundy gets probation, no jail, in 2nd trespassing conviction

By News Team
 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy has again been convicted of trespassing and delaying an officer at the Idaho Capitol building.

Judge Kira Dale placed Bundy on one year of probation after his trial on Wednesday and fined him $3,000.

The verdict marked Bundy’s second conviction for trespassing at the Statehouse in less than a year.

He was also arrested on a trespassing charge last weekend after refusing to leave a local hospital in connection with a child-welfare case, but that case is still pending.

Bundy represented himself in the trial but didn't present any witnesses or offer an opening statement to the jury.

The post Bundy gets probation, no jail, in 2nd trespassing conviction appeared first on Local News 8 .

