WASHINGTON — As aTrail Manager for Steep Rock Association, volunteers can help care for some of the 47 miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails. A training session will be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon April 2, for both new and veteran trail managers. The training session will be held both online as well as in-person at the Steep Rock House, at 116 Christian St., New Preston.

