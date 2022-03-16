ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons’ Target Date To Debut for Nets Delayed Again

By Chris Crouse
 3 days ago

The Nets remain without Ben Simmons , who is out with a back injury, and it’s looking less certain that he’ll debut for Brooklyn this month.

There had been talks about Simmons returning on Friday vs. the Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com writes. However, with Simmons experiencing irritation in his lower spine, the hope now is that he may be able to participate in a “couple” of games for the Nets before the postseason begins.

Simmons has continued to receive treatment, and work on strengthening his back and restarting his basketball activities in 1-on-0 settings on the court. He had an epidural shot in Orlando, coach Steve Nash said Wednesday, and the hope is that will help with the back’s recovery.

The Nets finish the season during the weekend of April 8th, facing the Cavaliers (4/8) and Pacers (4/10) to close out the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports hears from sources within the Nets’ organization that Simmons won’t play for Brooklyn until both sides are comfortable with how the star ramps up. That could happen next month or during the play-in tournament, Robinson notes.

