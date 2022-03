A California jury has awarded $85m to the family of a man who died following a 2015 confrontation with San Diego County sheriff’s deputies.Lucky Phounsy called 911 after he began experiencing symptoms of a mental health crisis, including delusions that someone was going to harm him, his wife and their two young children.The deputies who responded were “unnecessarily confrontational, aggressive, and profane,” increasing 32-year-old Phounsy’s paranoia, the family’s wrongful death and negligence lawsuit stated.After deputies tried to handcuff him, “Lucky became frightened and confused” before an altercation with one of the deputies, the lawsuit adds.A Taser weapon was then used...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO