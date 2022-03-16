ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everybody in the U.S. is Irish for a day on St. Patrick's Day. But why?

(WWJ) – What started out as a "fairly quiet" religious holiday celebrated for centuries, St. Patrick’s Day has become a full-blown party day – particularly in the U.S.

How did a traditionally Irish holiday stray so far from its roots, and why is it so popular here, no matter the heritage?

The holiday began to grow in the U.S. after large numbers of people immigrated to America following the Irish Potato Famine. Many of them "weren't looking to leave their homeland -- they were forced into exile," and Irish-Americans still felt a "tremendous attachment" to Ireland.

