BIRMINGHAM — Despite the best efforts from Alabama gymnastics, it wasn't enough for the Crimson Tide to repeat as SEC champion at Legacy Arena on Saturday as regular-season champion Florida took home the title for the first time since 2016 with a score of 198.2. Alabama finished second in the SEC Gymnastics Championship, scoring 197.825, with Auburn third at 197.225. Florida's Trinity Thomas claimed the all-around title with a score of 39.825. ...

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO